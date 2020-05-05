HIBBING — By now, everyone knows about the 1973 Hibbing High School boys hockey team.
The Bluejackets lost in the Section 7 finals to International Falls 8-3, then they went to Section 8 and beat Roseau to advance to state.
From there, the rest is history. Hibbing came back with the second state title in the history of the program.
What made that team so good?
Late Bluejacket coach George Perpich once said, “We have a cool team because everybody can score. We had four good lines.”
———
That’s what set Hibbing apart from a lot of teams.
“In one game, one line would score three or four goals, then in the next game, another line would do the same thing,” said Frank Techar, who was a junior on that team. “That’s why our record was so strong.
“The other teams couldn’t match up with the lines we had over a course of a game.”
Those players developed on the outdoor rinks of Hibbing.
“It was a collection of kids from different parts of town,” Techar said. “We all competed against each other in Squirts, Pee Wees and Bantams. When we ended up on the B squad and ultimately, the high school team. All of those rivalries were about who did what to whom.
“It was the coming together of kids from different parts of town.”
———
The run to the title began at the Iron Range Conference Jamboree, which didn’t start out well for Hibbing against International Falls.
“They were the defending champs,” Jim Perpich said. “Before anything started, we got into a line brawl. Frank got slugged in the head, and a bunch of guys got kicked out for fighting.
“I remember Tim Pogerels grabbed their biggest guy and started pounding on him. Frank had a big bump on his head. He got kicked out, and he didn’t do anything.”
Who was the instigator?
“Silently, I kind of started that,” said George Perpich. “Paul Brown took a poke at Pogerels, and they were pushing and shoving each other. Tim throws up a blocker and everybody joins in. All heck broke loose.
“They only had two refs trying to separate things. Frank was standing around. He didn’t do anything.”
———
Techar remembers having a lot of close games that year, a lot of low-scoring games over the course of the year, but the Bluejackets were able to go on a 13-game winning streak to start the season.
The Bluejackets were ranked No. 1 in the state by Let’s Play Hockey, but things started to come unglued.
In a span of six games, Hibbing won twice, lost twice and tied two games.
Whatever chemistry the team had was gone.
“We knew that the one thing we had to do as a team was find our game again,” said Joe Micheletti, who was a senior on that team. “We lost it. We didn’t play well. A lot of people were doubting us. The coaches were doubting us.”
———
Assistant coach Bill Olson did most of the motivating.
“He was an emotional guy,” Micheletti said. “George (Perpich) was the calmer of the two. Bill had that edge, and he let us have it over those last few games and for good reason. We went through that stretch where we weren’t playing well.
“It affected the team. We had a good team. We had depth. We had goaltending. We had a lot of players who were good players that didn’t get enough credit for winning that thing.”
———
Looking back, it was just a blip in the road.
“As I learned later on in college and in the pros, and it’s been my business for a long time, even the best teams and best players lose confidence,” Micheletti said. “We did that as a group.
“That tells you something about this team. We didn’t have a lot of time to get our game back together. When you go up and down the lineup, everyone found a way to contribute. We found it at state. We were good for that event.”
———
The goaltender duties were left up to Pogerels. Who would prove to be more than capable. Pogerels would go 18 periods or 266 minutes and 16 seconds without giving up a goal.
“We had fun trying to preserve that shutout streak,” Techar said.
That streak came to an end in a 4-2 win over Bemidji.
“We knew it wasn’t going to last forever,” Techar said. “I think everybody was relieved when it was over.”
———
Hibbing’s depth came through in the postseason.
Tom Schleppgrell had a hat trick against Duluth East in a 7-5 semifinal win, but the Broncos beat the Bluejackets in the finals, setting the stage for that backdoor game against Roseau.
Dave Herbst and Jamie Weber picked up the slack in that game as the Bluejackets beat the Rams 8-3.
“Depending on the game, it was everybody contributing, which was the fortunate part about it,” Techar said. “If we were having a bad night, some line always dialed it up and made it happen.”
———
Luckily for Hibbing, they had that extra opportunity to showcase their talents.
“We knew that existed because a lot of good teams got to state that way,” Micheletti said. “It’s indicative of how good those teams were up here. It was tough to get to state. It was always a grind.
“I don’t look at it as lucky to get in. That’s the way it was allowed. It let another good team have a chance to get in. We dominated in that game.”
——
Hibbing got past its first game at state, beating Bemidji 4-2.
That set up a rematch with International Falls.
———
The Bluejackets fell behind 2-0 to International Falls, so things weren’t looking good.
Hibbing scored the next three goals, which were all deflections off of Broncos’ defensemen.
“You have to have a little luck getting to where you’re going,” Techar said. “We got annihilated in that other game. When we got behind, we were on the ropes against a team that killed us, but we got three fantastic breaks to get back in the game.
“After that, we put the pedal down and ended up coming out on top.”
Micheletti didn’t see it as lucky breaks.
“When I look back at it now, I feel we won not because of luck, we won because we were the better team,” Micheletti said. “We had one unfortunate game when they dominated us. Those games happen.
“The response that we had under the brighter lights, that to me was telling about the character of our team. We were fortunate to have that opportunity, but what we did, we proved how good we were.”
———
Maybe the sweaters had something to do with that.
The tournament wasn’t seeded at the time, so the home teams were determined by what side of the bracket they were on.
According to Perpich, International Falls had white mesh sweaters, but the Broncos dark sweaters were made of wool.
Hibbing’s white sweaters was mesh, and the blue sweater was made of nylon.
“At that time, the Met Center was a hot building,” Perpich said. “Falls coach (Larry) Ross asked my father if they could flip a coin to determine jersey color. My dad won the toss, and they had to wear their heavy- wool jersey
“With that heavy jersey, they were dying at the Met. They were soaked. We got the benefit of that. When I run into Kevin Nagurski, I ask him about that. Falls had a cold building, so those wool jerseys must have felt good there, but not at the Met Center.”
“They were definitely fatigued, but they gave it a heck of push,” George Perpich said. “They made it a game until the final whistle and siren blew. We wanted to beat them. We were glad to see them win and advance because we wanted to play them.
“We got a couple of what Larry Ross would describe as garbage goals to win”
———
In the finals, Hibbing fell behind 2-0 to Alexander-Ramsey, but the Bluejackets would go on to score three goals in 23 seconds, which is a record that still stands to this day.
It was Micheletti who got the rally started.
“We were down 2-0 late in the second, and one of their defensmen was lollygagging it,” George Perpich said. “Our shift was just about done, but I put the puck on Joe’s stick and it’s 2-1. He had a magic stick.
“When he had the puck, nobody was taking it away from him. He stood out.”
Micheletti went on to score two of those goals, and George Perpich had the other in that 23-second explosion.
“We had intestinal fortitude,” Micheletti said. “For me, I was fortunate to be out there with good players more than anything. I always thought that if you were a hardworking team that could grind things out, you had a better chance to win.
“We peaked before the regular season ended, then we had to find that level again. It took some time to grind through it, but we went into the tournament with confidence.”
———
The bottom line was Hibbing didn’t let the bright lights of the St. Paul Civic Center and the Twin Cities affect its play at all.
“As a kid, that’s one of your dreams,” Micheletti said. “For us to get there as seniors, to go there with some good players, we were able to handle the hype. That’s the greatest thing that had happened to me at that point of my career.
“It had been so long that Hibbing had won that there was a lot of emotion, especially for Coach Perpich to get that win. It was special to all of us. The way the town reacted to us winning… That wasn’t lost on us. My brothers were happy for me, and I was happy for them. They felt like a part of it. It was great.”
———
The welcome home — that’s something George Perpich won’t forget.
“The mood of the town was unbelievable,” George said. “The welcome home was like we were an Olympic team. It’s something you don’t forget. I remember the vibe.”
