HIBBING — As far as Brady Petrangelo is concerned, the 2020 high school baseball season will go down in the books as unfinished business.
That’s because COVID-19 took hold of the country and canceled all sporting activities.
As for Petrangelo, it ripped away his final season as a Bluejacket, and he’s none too happy about that.
“It was nice to get back into the swing of things,” Petrangelo said. “Basketball season had just ended, and I was looking forward to this season. I didn’t know how good we were going to be, but it would have been fun to have had one last run with the guys I had been playing with for the last six years.
“It’s disappointing to not finish this season.”
The hint that the season wouldn’t be played out came during that first week of conditioning practice.
“They were starting to cancel stuff,” Petrangelo said. “The week before it happened, everybody was talking about it, then the week leading up to it, they decided to do that. It was disappointing to say the least.”
Even more disappointing because in Petrangelo’s eyes, this Hibbing team was primed for a break-out season.
“When I was on the JV in 10th-grade, we won quite a few games,” Petrangelo said. “We had the same team, but now we were older, stronger and more powerful, as is everybody else, but we had a chance to compete.
“We had some new guys and some younger guys. I thought we could compete in sections this year, but we didn’t get the chance.”
Petrangelo and the rest of the team continued to work out in hopes they would get called back to play.
“The coaches gave us resistance bands to take home with us to do arm workouts,” Petrangelo said. “They wanted to keep our hopes up, but that was going to be a tough pill to swallow.
“That’s what makes it more disappointing than sad. We had unfinished business. I’ve always wanted to go to state in a sport. I thought we had a chance in basketball, and now in baseball. We didn’t get the job done in basketball, but sometimes, that’s how the dice are rolled.”
Petrangelo said he misses the camaraderie with his teammates the most, especially with the six other seniors.
“We’ve been playing ball together for years, and all throughout high school,” Petrangelo said. “Not getting that one last run with those guys is disappointing.”
To keep busy, Petrangelo said he’s playing a lot of video games because he’s taking the quarantine seriously.
“I’m trying to stay busy, spending a lot of time inside,” he said. “I’m keeping my arm in shape. I’m looking forward to coming back from this as a community, and hopefully, those juniors get the chance to do well next year.
“It’s hard to not think about what you’ve lost being a senior. I didn’t know my senior year was going to end so abruptly. I didn’t get the chance to accept it. That was it.”
Petrangelo said he’s going to attend North Dakota State University in the fall, and he’ll major in statistics.
He was thinking about playing football, but as a sophomore, Petrangelo thought he had shin cellulitis. It went away, but came back two more times.
This time, they thought it was blood clots, so his football-playing days are over.
“It was in my best health interest to not play football anymore,” Petrangelo said.
The next best thing to playing is coaching, and Petrangelo said he had the opportunity to be a student assistant coach. He had to turn that down, but for the right reasons.
“I want to get settled in during my freshman year, and make sure I’m on top of things,” Petrangelo said. “That is the right move for me, especially with the ongoing pandemic.
“I’ll be able come home and watch Hibbing football games in the fall with my friends, then I’ll move onto something bigger, if I can.”
