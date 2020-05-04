HIBBING — When the cross country season ended, Mattison Johnson took some time off, then she started getting ready for the Hibbing High School girls track season.
From November through February, Johnson braved the cold weather every day to put on those miles.
The Bluejacket senior was primed for an outstanding spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and that brought her season to a screeching halt.
Johnson was disappointed, but she’s making the best of a bad situation as she prepares for the fall season of cross country at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
“I didn’t play basketball this year because I wanted to focus on the track season,” Johnson said. “Coach Serena (Sullivan) was giving me workouts to do for my winter mileage.”
Johnson put in 40 miles a week, so she had 275 total miles going into the track season, which started on March 9.
“I was ready for the 1600, the 4x800 and the 3200,” Johnson said. “It was rough because I don’t like cold runs. I had to put on a lot of layers, but I run better in the cold than I do when it’s warm.”
Johnson did take some time off after the Hibbing cross country season.
“It was a little rough,” Johnson said. “My body was sore, and my joints were sore. It took about a week or two because my body got tired. When I started, Monday through Friday was straight cardio.
“Saturday and Sunday, I either recovered, or I did biking or the elliptical, that kind of stuff.”
While she was running, Johnson had one thought in mind — her mother.
“That was my motivation to have a good track season, my mom and my grandparents,” Johnson said. “She only got to make it to a couple of meets last year, so this year, I wanted to make her proud.
“Before every meet, that was the motivation for me.”
Once spring practice started, there was no talk of suspending, postponing or canceling the season, so Johnson went about her business as usual.
“I was so excited for my senior year,” Johnson said. “The team was great. It was a good group of girls and coaches. It hurt when it came to an end so fast.”
When the news came down about the suspension of the season, Johnson thought it would only be a matter of time before things returned to normal.
“I thought we were going to be back,” she said. “I was encouraged, then Plese (Hibbing boys coach James Plese) texted me and said, ‘It was a great ride.’ That hurt. There were some tears.
“He has been a great figure in my life for so long. Knowing that I wasn’t going to get my senior year with him and Serena, it was going to be hard. I didn’t believe it at first. It was an eye-opener that you can’t take anything for granted.”
Johnson has liked the way Plese, Sullivan and the rest of the coaches have reached out to the team during the shutdown.
“They’re getting everyone involved,” Johnson said. “They have posts on Facebook to beat the other coaches by getting a better time on the Porketta. They’re trying to keep everyone together.
“There’s a lot of people finding it fun. They’re giving out rewards for it. They’re still trying to get people out there.”
But it’s not the same as being in practice every day with her teammates and the coaches.
“I miss my distance girls,” Johnson said. “They’ve been my family since forever. I’ve been on the varsity crew since the seventh-grade. Not having my senior year and not hearing (Greg) Buus having us do hill workouts, I honestly miss them a lot.
“I also miss the whistle workouts when we would say, ‘How many are left? And he would say, ‘Until I get tired watching you.’”
Johnson is still out running, but most of the time she hangs around with her brother, Wyatt, who is 14-years-old.
“He keeps me entertained,” Johnson said. “I’m not allowed to see anybody, so I’m with him all of the time. He keeps me busy. We ride bikes on the Mesabi Trail, we trampoline and we work on bikes.
“For me, I’m doing something all of the time. You just have to keep smiling, and go outside and do something. Just remember, stay six-feet apart.”
