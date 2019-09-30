Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — For three years straight, the Hibbing High School girls swimming team won the Iron Range Conference Meet.
Last year, Grand Rapids and Mesabi East had a dogfight, with the Thunderhawks eventually pulling out the title.
When the IRC Meet begins at 5 p.m., today at Mesabi East High School, Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano expects the Thunderhawks to be the team to beat for the second season in a row.
But don’t count out Hibbing, which has been getting better by the day.
“We’ve been getting quite a bit of work done,” Veneziano said. “I like the way we’re progressing.”
The Bluejackets have been doing all of the technical skills that it takes to succeed, but the biggest thing Veneziano has worked on, is overcoming competitive stress.
“It doesn’t make any sense to continue repetitions of skill stuff, like flip turns, starts or breakouts, when that’s not where our problem is,” Veneziano said. “We can do that stuff in practice just fine, but when we get into a meet, for whatever reason, we mentally tense up.
“That’s when we have a hard time getting through that. The answer isn’t more repetitions of the skills, it’s to design stuff to force them into the mindset of what it’s going to be like to compete.”
That, according to Veneziano, is coming along just fine.
“We’re getting the work, I believe, that we need to do skill-wise, done,” Veneziano said. “We’re pushing hard to get people into more of the competition-frame-of mind.”
Joining Hibbing, Grand Rapids and the Giants in the meet will be Chisholm, Virginia, Eveleth-Gilbert and International Falls
“Grand Rapids looks like they’re dominating the field,” Veneziano said. “Mesabi East is
behind them, I think. Between the other teams, it makes for a good field. We have to forget about who we’re going against, and worry about our own individual performances.
“We have to make sure we keep that going.”
If that happens, Hibbing might not win the title, but the Bluejackets will take another step toward their bigger goals at the end of the season.
“I want to see them get out there and try to compete, and not worry about anything other than getting our best performances,” Veneziano said. “Right now, we’re self-limiting. Anything that we’re struggling with in competition is self-imposed.
“That is what we’re diligently working on right now.”
This year, Veneziano doesn’t see any reason why the Thunderhawks won’t make it two in a row.
“They’re heads-and-shoulders above the rest, but with Mesabi East, having a home-pool advantage, you never know what to think,” Veneziano said. “It’ll be an interesting contest.”
Each team gets three relay and three individual entrants in the meet. The top 16 score for their teams, and two of the relay teams score.
Hibbing seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay — 6. Jordyn McCormack, Macie Emerson, Bella Alaspa, Emery Maki; 9. Alison Trullinger, Claire Furlong, Meghan Savage, Shelby Hughes; 14. Lily Lantz, Courtney Massich, Addie Rikkola, Alexis Walters.
200 freestyle — 2. Meghan Minne; 10. Riley Story; 11. Alli Raukar.
200 individual medley — 7. Geli Stenson; 10. Madison St. Georeg; 11. Emerson.
50 freestyle — 5. Natalie Skorich; 11. Maki; 15. Hughes.
100 butterfly — 7. St. George; 11. Alaspa; 15. Savage.
100 freestyle — 1. Minne; 10. Skorich; 13. Story.
500 freestyle — 3. Stenson; 9. Raukar; 10. Alaspa.
200 freestyle relay — 2. Skorich, Minne, St. George, Stenson; 8. Maki, Emerson, Hughes, Furlong; 12. Massich, Cady Rancourt, Story, Ella Kalisch.
100 backstroke — 11. Trullinger; 12. McCormack; 15. Lantz.
100 breaststroke — 6. Emerson; 9. Furlong; 17. Serinity Wellman.
400 freestyle relay — 2. Minne, Skorich, St. George, Stenson; 8. Raukar, Story, Alaspa, Maki; 14. Savage, Kriske, Ryanne Sauer, Lela Rikkola.
Chisholm seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay — 7. Clara Nelson, Courtney Anderson, Jaelyn Jordan, Sofie Anderson; 15. Mackenzie Holewa, Molly Sundquist, Taylor Vajdl, Mya Pessenda; 17. Amariya Larson, Emma Sundqust, Brianna Altman, Wren McLaughlin.
200 freestyle — 13. Ava Baumgard; 10. Pessenda; 21. Holewa.
200 individual medley — 1. Nelson; 10. Altman.
50 freestyle — 12. Sofie Anderson; 20. Magie Nelson; 21. McLaughlin; 22. Larson.
100 butterfly — 12. Jordan; 17. Vajdl; 19. Altman.
100 freestyle — 10. Nelson; 20. McLaughlin; 22. Cheyenne Parr.
500 freestyle — 16. Pessenda; 17. Holewa
200 freestyle relay — 10. Courtney Anderson, Ava Baumgard, Sofie Anderson, Jordan; 17. Vajdl, Molly Sundquist, Altman, Pessenda.
100 backstroke — 9. Nelson; 20. Larson.
100 breaststroke — 8, Courtney Anderson; 13. Sofie Anderson; 20. Emma Sundquist.
400 freestyle relay — 10. Nelson, Baumgard, Courtney Anderson, Jordan; 18. Vajdl, Holewa, Molly Sundquist, Magie Nelson.
