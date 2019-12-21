BLOOMINGTON — The Hibbing High School boys swimming and diving team placed fourth in the Jefferson Jaguar Invite on Saturday in Bloomington, Minn.
East Ridge took first with 547 points followed by Bloomington Jefferson 472, Delano-Watertown-Mayer 447, Hibbing 404, and St. Anthony 290.
While he said the Bluejackets performed well, Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said there was a fatigue factor for Hibbing on Saturday after swimming three meets in close proximity.
“We swam pretty well and I am very pleased with the our performances; we did get some time drops,” said Veneziano. “We didn’t get our best performances which I think was due to fatigue. One of the good things when competing while you are fatigued is that your inadequacies start showing up and are much more magnified so it’s easier for the coaches to pick out the problem areas.
“We had a lot of good performances and I think we have the information now so we can make further progress throughout the rest of the year.”
Veneziano praised the performance of the Bluejacket divers on Saturday saying it is a “solid group for the team.”
Taking second for Hibbing were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Chance McCormack, Cooper Emerson, William Stenson and Andrew Hoppe (1:48.51); Hoppe in the 50-yard freestyle (23.25 seconds); Stenson in the 100-yard butterfly (55.25 seconds); the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of McCormack, Emerson, Stenson and Hoppe (1:34.57); and Aaron Hadrava in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.34).
Coming in third for the Bluejackets were William Stenson in the 200-yard individual medley (2:11.56); Emerson Cooper in the 50-yard freestyle (23.53 seconds); Tyler Fosso in diving (229.26 points); and Andrew Hoppe in the 100-yard freestyle (53.06 seconds).
1-meter diving: 1. Sam Wallace, BJ, 443.70; 2. Andy Groebner, SA, 309.85; 3. Tyler Fosso, Hib, 229.26; 4. Cole Hughes, Hib, 223.10; 6. Zander Buroker, Hib, 168.30.
200-yard medley relay: 1. ER, 1:43.39; 2. Hibbing (Chance McCormack, Cooper Emerson, William Stenson, Andrew Hopppe), 1:48.51; 3. DWM, 1:49.98; 8. Hibbing (Aaron Hadrava, Luke Pocquette, Cooper Peake, Chase Musich), 2:01.78; 13, Hibbing (Reilly Benedict, Griffin Benedict, Kellen Fisher, Matthew Sandness), 2:28.,90.
200-yard freestyle: 1. Colby Kern, DWM, 1:50.07; 2. Jakow Heide, ER, 1:50.15; 3. Gentry Nuytten, DWM, 1:56.86; 8, Ben Philips, Hib, 2:06.21; 12, Ben Riipinen, Hib, 2:18.77; 15. Mathew Philips, Hib, 2:31.40; 16. Tristan Schmelzer, Hib, 2:34.05
200-yard individual medley: 1. Marc Heide, ER, 2:05.03; 2. James McCarthy, SA, 2:06.08; 3. William Stenson, Hib, 2:11.56; 8. Aaron Hadrava, Hib, 2:25.14.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Nick Black, DWM, 23.22; 2. Andrew Hoppe, Hib, 23.25; 3. Cooper Emerson, Hib, 23.53; 10. Luke Pocquette, Hib, 25.22; 36. Peake Cooper, Hib, 29.85; 40. Reilly Benedict, Hib, 31.21; 41. Matthew Sandness, Hib, 32.71; 42. Matthew Osterhoudt, Hib, 32.86
100-yard butterfly: 1. Sven Becker, ER, 52.52; 2. William Stenson, Hib, 55.25; 3,. Mauricio Ballek, ER, 58.33; 15. Cooper Peake, Hib, 1:16.98; 18. Kellen Fisher, Hib, 1:30.77
100-yard freestyle: 1. Colby Kern, DWM, 49.54; 2. Liam Neary, SA, 51.29; 3. Andrew Hoppe, Hib, 53.06; 9. Chance McCormack, Hib, 55.65; 24. Tristan Schmelzer, Hib, 1:08.27; 25. Griffin Benedict, Hib, 1:09.34; 31. Matthew Osterhoudt, Hib, 1:17.13
500-yard freestyle: 1. William Cho, ER, 5:11.31; 2. Ethan Olson, ER, 5:22.23; 3. Thomas Kenison, DWM, 5:38.98; 4. Ben Philips, Hib, 5:46.487; 6. Chase Musich, Hib, 6:15.13.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. East Ridge, 1:34.38; 2. Hibbing (Chance McCormack, Cooper Emerson, William Stenson, Andrew Hoppe), 1:34.57; 3. DWM, 1:35.77; 8. Hibbing (Cole Hughes, Ben Riipinen, Luke Pocquette, Ben Philips), 1:45.82; 13. Hibbing (Mathew Philips, Griffin Benedict, Tristan Schmelzer, Tyler Fosso), 2:04.05; 16. Hibbing (Kellen Fisher, Matthew Sandness, Aman Majumdar, Matthew Osterhoudt, 2:10.59
100-yard backstroke: 1. Nick Black, DWM, 54.72; 2. Aaron Hadrava, Hib, 1:02.34; 3. Thomas Kenison, DWM, 1:03.53; 7. Chance McCormack, Hib, 1:06.35; 16. Reilly Benedict, Hib, 1:28.29; 20. Mathew Philips, Hib, 1:40.31
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Jakow Heide, ER, 1:04.16; 2. Sven Becker, ER, 1:05.59; 3. Marc Heide, ER, 1:06.52; 9. Cooper Emerson, Hib, 1:12.77; 16. Luke Pocquette, Hib, 1:19.72; 20. Ben Riipinen, Hib, 1:22.26; 23. Griffin Benedict, Hib, 1:26.48
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. DWM, 3:27.06; 2. BJ, 3:35.67; 3. East Ridge, 3:38.84; 7. Hibbing (Chase Musich, Aaron Hadrava, Ben Philips, Cole Hughes), 4:01.84; 11. Cooper Peake, Reilly Benedict, Kellen Fisher, Ben Riipinen), 4:31.13; 16. Hibbing (Aman Majumdar, Matthew Osterhoudt, Matthew Sandness, Tristan Schmelzer), 5:00.97
