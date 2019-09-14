Swim Honor Roll
Girls 200-yard medley relay
1. Two Harbors, 1:56.49
2. Grand Rapids, 1:56.92
3. Mesabi East, 1:58.34
4. Eveleth-Gilbert, 1:59.00
5. Duluth East, 2:00.79
200-yard freestyle
1. Grace Brunfelt, Mesabi East, 2:05.15
2. Riley Larson, Two Harbors, 2:06.32
3. Clara Wodny, Duluth East, 2:06.63
4. Hannah Sandman, Cloquet, 2:10.41
5. Geli Stendon, Hibbing, 2:10.42
200 Individual Medley
1. Clara Wodny, Duluth East, 2:24.10
2. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:25.12
3. Kaylee Overby, Two Harbors, 2:26.92
4. Mollie Albrecht, Eveleth-Gilbert, 2:27.65
5. Lauryn Devich, Virginia, 2:29.14
50-yard freestyle
1. Kate Thomasen, Two Harbors, 25.81
2. Meghan Minne, Hibbing, 25.88
3. Shelby Bresnahan, Superior, 26.18
4. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 26.10
5. Hannah Nygaard, Mesabi East, 26.28
Diving (6 dives)
1. Kailey Fossell, Mesabi East,237.65
2. Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 204.05
3. Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids, 202.8
4. Maddy Clusiau, Hibbing, 194.55
5. Mackenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 155.15
Diving (11dives)
N/A
100-yard butterfly
1. Jada Larson, Two Harbors, 1:03.53
2. Clara Wodny, Duluth East, 1:03.61
3. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 1:04.12
4. Carly George, Eveleth-Gilbert, 1:05.02
5. Havyn Pelland, International Falls, 1:05.23
100-yard freestyle
1. Meghan Minne, Hibbing, 56.46
2. Kate Thomasen, Two Harbors, 56.81
3. Elsa Viren, Grand Rapids, 58.58
4. Jada Larson, Two Harbors, 58.64
5. Chloe Peterson, Grand Rapids, 58.84
500-yard freestyle
1. Riley Larson, Two Harbors, 5:41.32
2. Grace Brunfelt, Mesabi East, 5:41.52
3. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 5:52.13
4. Amelia Berry, Duluth East, 6:02.25
5. Mollie Albrecht, Eveleth-Gilbert, 6:04.21
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:46.26
2. Two Harbors, 1:46.86
3. Eveleth-Gilbert, 1:46.97
4. Duluth East, 1:47.48
5. Mesabi East, 1:48.25
100-yard backstroke
1. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 1:05.18
2. Hannah Nygaard, Mesabi East, 1:05.94
3. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:06.53
4. Jada Larson, Two Harbors, 1:07.71
5. Jordyn Colter, Grand Rapids, 1:09.20
100-yard breaststroke
1. Laurn Devich, Virginia, 1:12.34
2. Clara Kramer, Duluth East, 1:13.45
3. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:14.54
4. Emma Hernesman, Grand Rapids, 1:15.20
5. Kaylee Overby, Two Harbors, 1:15.23
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Two Harbors, 3:56.54
2. Grand Rapids, 3:56.79
3. Mesabi East, 4:01.59
4. Hibbing, 4:01.60
5. Duluth East, 4:05.38
