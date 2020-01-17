Grand Rapids Herald-Review
GRAND RAPIDS — When people start talking about the history of Grand Rapids boys basketball, the names of Dusty Rychart and Eric Webb inevitably come up early in the conversation.
That’s because they were two Grand Rapids players in the past 25 years who went on to play Division I basketball, Rychart at the University of Minnesota and Webb at Furman. While playing at Grand Rapids, the two former stars obviously put up gaudy statistics that were the reason why they went on to play college basketball.
Now, a current Thunderhawk is lighting up the nets at a clip that probably exceeds what Rychart and Webb were able to do in high school. That player is senior John Sutherland – who has committed to play for the University of Minnesota-Duluth next season – who averaged more than 27 points per game last season as a junior, and currently he is averaging more than 31 points per game in leading Grand Rapids to a successful season so far.
“I am honored to be compared to those guys,” said Sutherland. “My uncle played with Dusty so I know about him, and I also know what Eric did.”
Grand Rapids coach Dan Elhard said he can’t help but be impressed with what Sutherland has been able to do during his career.
“What John has been doing has been truly historic,” said Elhard. “Those numbers he is putting up are kind of video game numbers and you just don’t see that very often. He is doing it against some pretty good competition, too, against teams that are setting up their defenses to try to stop him.
“It’s a credit to him and his teammates that he has still been able to be so productive.”
While the 6-foot, 7-inch Sutherland does much of the scoring for Grand Rapids, Elhard said Sutherland also is a great teammate. He said the other players on the team have immense respect for Sutherland.
“(Sutherland) doesn’t have any airs about him; he is just one of the guys and he’s done a great job this year of recognizing double teams and triple teams and he has really passed the ball extremely well,” Elhard explained. “Most games he is maybe our second assists guy; he’s done a nice job of getting it to the open shooters and that has allowed us to shoot the ball very well as a team too.”
Elhard said that something that Sutherland does that Rychart and Webb didn’t do in high school is dominate teams both from the inside and from the outside.
“He can also drive the ball very effectively so he has got all facets of the offensive game at his disposal and this makes him a hard player to defend,” the coach said.
Said Sutherland, “I just take what they give me game by game and take it in. You can’t be one-dimensional so you have to do everything out there. The season has been great so far and it is a lot more fun this year because we are winning games too. That makes it even better.”
Meanwhile, another senior – Easton Fothergill – is providing much-needed rebounding and 3-point shooting for Grand Rapids this season. He is a key piece that the Thunderhawks are using to try to get their opponents to relax their defensive pressure on Sutherland.
“Teams guard John a lot and I just try to space the floor and try to take the load off of him a little bit,” Fothergill said. “And, I usually ride the big men out and let John go grab the board. So far this year we have had a lot of ups and downs – more ups which shows in our record – but we definitely have a lot of work to do heading forward.”
Elhard said the Thunderhawks have worked hard on defense this year and it shows on the court. He feels the defense continues to improve as the players learn to trust each other.
“We need to have guys that have our backs and are rotating and helping us, and Johnny is a big part of that,” Elhard said. “He is usually under the basket with the other teams’ bigger guys so we need ready to rotate in case there are drives coming or there is anything that is endangering the paint. Johnny and Easton do a nice job of protecting the rim for us.
“Of course, rebounding is a crucial thing too and Johnny just excels at rebounding the basketball as well.”
Elhard said 6-foot, 4-inch Fothergill has shot the basketball consistently well for the Thunderhawks so far this season and he added that his inside game is now emerging.
“That is going to make him even more difficult to defend,” the coach explained. “Teams might have to potentially commit another big guy to Easton which would certainly free up the pressure they can put on Johnny. Easton also is starting to rebound the ball better for us and he is pretty athletic for a bigger kid and he is able to defend anybody from a guard to a center.
“That allows us to do some things defensively where we can maybe do more switching or what not and he can cover up for us.”
Ideally, Grand Rapids would like to have three or four players who are averaging double figures in points to help take the pressure off Sutherland. Elhard said Fothergill, along with Austin Hanson, Trent Johnson – a guard who recently pulled down 17 rebounds in a game, Dawson Persons, David Ellies and other players are doing a good job of that.
“It seems like every other game we have somebody else that jumps into double figures. If we can get three or four guys around that seven, eight , nine point range, that works too,” Elhard said. “There is not an ounce of jealousy on this team and the guys love each other and play for each other. It is a fun group to coach any year when you have that type of chemistry.
“That all starts with your senior leaders. The guys come to practice every day ready to work and have fun.”
Following is a game played by the Thunderhawks on Thursday:
Duluth East 69
Grand Rapids 58
DULUTH — Duluth East topped Grand Rapids 69-58 in action Thursday in Duluth.
The Thunderhawks had a 37-29 lead at the half but the Greyhounds outscored Grand Rapids 40-21 in the second half to take the win.
Mattie Thompson scored 18 points to top Duluth East in scoring. Will VanScoy scored 14, Noah Paulson, 13, Same Winesett, 10, and Gionvani Saldivar had three 3-pointers and nine points.
John Sutherland had 28 points to lead the Thunderhawks. Easton Fothergill scored 16 points and David Ellies added eight.
GR 37 21 — 58
DE 29 40 — 69
Grand Rapids: Trent Johnson 3, Dawson Persons 3, Easton Fothergill 16, John Sutherland 28, David Ellies 8.
Duluth East: Giovani Saldivar 9, Will VanScoy 14, Joe Vos 3, Sam Winesett 10, Mattie Thompson 18, Noah Paulson 13, Michael Kastelic 2.
Total Fouls: GR 15; DE 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: GR 2-of-2; DE 9-of-14; 3-pointers: GR, Johnson, Persons, Fothergill 2, Sutherland 2, Ellies 2; DE, Saldivar 3, VanScoy 2, Vos, Winesett 2, Thompson 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.