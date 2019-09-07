HIBBING — Aysia Skalsky is only 16-years-old, but she’s just gone through the toughest part of her life.
The Hibbing High School junior watched her mother, Tiffany, battle breast cancer, not once but twice, and that took her life on June 8, 2019, at the age of 36.
That’s a lot for anyone to handle, especially someone as young as Skalsky, but she is coping with the situation well with the help of her teammates and coaches on the Hibbing High School volleyball team.
“She’s had to grow up a lot in a short amount of time,” Bluejacket coach Sarah McGough said. “That’s something you don’t know about, how kids are going to take that. That’s a big role for her to have, losing a parent at such a young age.
“Aysia has a little sister (Abryana), so I’m sure she had to step up to that part of it, being a mom to Abryana. That’s tough to deal with.”
The first time her mother was diagnosed was 2015, when she was 12-years-old.
“It didn’t seem as big of a deal as it did the second time she got it,” Skalsky said. “I remember it not being such a big thing the first time it happened, but it was a different experience.
“It was scary, and it did change my view on a lot of things. I had to grow up a lot quicker than other people. It’s preparing yourself.”
Being prepared for what could happen isn’t an easy thing to do.
“You don’t get yourself prepared for that, but it’s nice having people around you, talking to people,” Skalsky said.
Tiffany underwent a double mastectomy, and the doctors thought they got all of the cancer.
Things were going well until last fall when Skalsky found out the cancer returned.
“She was having stomach pains and getting sick,” her daughter said. “She went to the doctor, and they found out that’s what it was. I actually found out last year when we were in Cloquet playing a game.
“We had to see what the doctors thought, then try some stuff. As things went along, it seemed to stay the same, not getting any better, not getting any worse. It started getting worse.
The first course of action was chemotherapy, but that wasn’t working, so they gave Tiffany a chemo pill. That didn’t work either.
“They went back to normal chemo,” Skalsky said. “They said if that doesn’t work, that’s all they could do for her.”
The next step was putting Skalsky’s mother into hospice. It was only a matter of time before the unthinkable happened.
“It was a lot of waiting,” Skalsky said. “The doctors would tell us, ‘Within the next 24 hours this will happen,’ then it wouldn’t be the next 24 hours. They would say, ‘Within the next 72 hours this will happen,’ and it was always wrong.
“We were doing a lot of waiting.”
Skalsky was trying to do as many normal things as she could, but her mother was always at the forefront of her mind.
At the same time, Skalsky was taking on a new role in her family.
“I was taking care of my sister because she needed an older figure to look up to,” Skalsky said. “She kind of knows what happened because when my grandma passed, she was just a baby. As she got older, we kind of told her that grandma is in heaven, trying to explain it to her.
“When this happened it was, ‘Oh, mom’s buried. She’s in heaven.’ Every once in awhile she’s like, ‘Oh, I miss mom.’ It’s sad. I feel like she doesn’t fully understand it.”
At least Skalsky had volleyball to fall back on. That’s what has kept moving on.
“It’s coming here and playing, being with friends and getting out of the house,” Skalsky said. “My teammates have been really good. They’re supportive. They know it’s been a rough couple of months.
“They mean a lot to me. We’re bonding well. We have this year and next year together, so we can all grow together and become better together.”
McGough has tried to make things as easy as possible on Skalsky, knowing what she’s going through the past two months.
“She and I have chatted a few times in regards to everything, to see how she’s doing mentally and emotionally,” McGough said. “That’s a tough role, but I told her, ‘Unfortunately, you had to grow up too fast.’ ”
As far as Skalsky’s play on the court, McGough said she’s coming into her own as a player.
“Aysia has really developed over the past two years,” McGough said. “From last year until now, I can tell she has that leadership role. She’s not going to stand for slacking off. She’s the first one to push, the first one to say we need to do this.
“This has opened her up, so she’s a lot more verbal now. I remind her that her mom would be proud of her, is proud of her.”
Skalsky stays strong because she knows what her mother had to go through, twice in her life.
“I do everything that everybody else is doing even though I’m having a hard time,” Skalsky said. “It happened and there’s nothing that can change that. It’s better that she’s there instead of here suffering.
“It was a scary thing to see, but she was super tough. I have to be strong, too.”
