CHISHOLM — Through two games, the Chisholm High School volleyball team dominated Northland High School.
The Eagles didn’t record a kill in either game one or game two of the match, as the Bluestreaks controlled the net and the service line.
Northland final got a kill during the middle of the third set, and the Eagles finished with five altogether, but Chisholm came away with a 3-0, 25-6, 25-5, 25-19 victory Thursday at Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
The only points Chisholm gave up were on unforced errors in games one and two.
“In the first couple of games we were ready to play tonight,” Chisholm coach Pam Pioske said. “We played well. We were consistent with everything. In game three, we slowed down. We had some bad passes that we usually don’t do.
“It happens, but you have to get yourself regrouped, and start working toward that consistency again. I also feel in game three that Northland started coming alive a little bit. They played a lot better game.”
In set one, the Bluestreaks would get 13 kills total, along with five aces to win by 19.
“That (getting five aces) usually isn’t normal for us,” Pioske said. “We don’t get a lot of ace serves. We are now attempting to spot serve more. They’re doing well at hitting where they’re supposed to be hitting.
“That’s helping them get more ace serves. Again, there’s that improvement throughout the season as to what we’ve been working toward, and they’re accomplishing it.”
Set was similar to set one as Chisholm picked up eight aces, plus Tianna Brayton started to pick up the slack at the net.
“Our attack at the net went well,” Pioske said. “Tianna has been hitting well in practice. She’s figuring out her arm swing, and she’s getting consistent. Tonight it showed. She was second highest in kills.
“Lola (Huhta) struggled a little bit with her hitting tonight, but Tianna stepped in and covered that area.”
It also helps to have Abby Thompson, who finished with 12 kills, one block, 10 digs and three aces.
“It’s nice to have that height, and she’s a good hitter,” Pioske said. “She has excellent form with her arm swing. She does a good job for us.”
Jordan Temple would finish with one kill, 27 assists, three digs and five aces, and Brayton had seven kills and five digs.
Ely 3
Nashwauk-Keewatin 0
NASHWAUK — The Timberwolves hit the road and downed the Spartans in three games Thursday, 25-9, 25-15, 25-15.
Hibbing 3
Duluth Denfeld 1
DULUTH — The Bluejackets got 12 kills from Bailey Broker and Bella Scaia had nine aces in a 3-1, 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18 victory over the Hunters on the road Thursday.
Justyne Orazem had seven kills, Kylee Huusko finished with five and Haley Hawkinson had six. Hawkinson had three blocks and Aysia Skalsky two. Orazem had 11 digs, Scaia 10, Skalsky 12 and Jerzie Gustafson seven. Bethany Carlsen had 21 assists.
“It was a good win,” Hibbing coach Sarah McGough said. “They definitely needed it. It should give them a big boost of confidence, positivity and the belief that there’s more to come.”
