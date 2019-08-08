Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — When Rick Aldrich took the superintendent’s job at Hibbing High School this year, that set off a chain reaction at Chisholm High School.
It started when former Activities Director Mark Morrison stepped into the principal’s role at the school, which, in turn, left a vacancy in the activities office.
Jamie Steinberg, who has been teaching social studies and computer applications since 2007, applied for the job, and he is now the new activities director at the school.
This is a job that Steinberg has been waiting for ever since he set foot in the school.
“It came into my thinking right away, actually when I first got hired there,” Steinberg said. “Their activities director at the time was retired as a teacher, but he was was part time activities director (Jim Larkin).
“I knew that his tenure as AD was eventually going to be done, and that the job would be available.”
When it came open, Steinberg didn’t get the job.
“It didn’t work out for me,” he said.
Aldrich became the activities director, then when Jerry Lawrence retired, Aldrich became the principal.
Mark Morrison was hired as the next activities director, but with his change of positions, Steinberg finally got his chance.
“They decided to reevaluate the position to see if it could be filled due to administrative changes,” Steinberg said. “They structured it to be negotiated back into the union, then find somebody internally to fill it.
“That opened the door for me. I was willing to give it a shot.”
Steinberg was more than qualified to hold down the job.
He’s spent between 15 and 20 years in officiating and coaching, and he’s run the Hibbing Miners organization going on 13 years.
“Logistically, all of that experience led me to being ready for the next step, the next level,” Steinberg said. “I’ve done a lot of things that have contributed to being ready to fill an activities position for the first time.”
It also helps that Steinberg is familiar with the school, its sports, the facilities and the people he’s going to work with in this job.
“Due to the fact that I’m coming in as a first-time activities director, I’ll get my feet wet more comfortably, rather than diving into so many things that will bombard me,” Steinberg said. “I’ll be able to slowly progress into the position.
“I know all of the coaches and all of the people involved with coaching and not coaching. I can work well with them. I don’t have to introduce myself to them and get used to new people. I’ve already worked with them in some way, shape or form. I already have a relationship base that will make it easier for me to adapt.”
Steinberg will spend two hours a day at his new position, plus he will be teaching four classes. He will also have a prep period.
Additional changes to the athletic department will also help Steinberg immensely.
“They’ve added a secretary (Deb Farrell), so I have another person helping me,” Steinberg said. “She will be productive, and she will take a lot of the pressure of needing more time off for me to fulfill the requirements of the position.”
Steinberg, who has done a lot of football and hockey officiating in the past, won’t be able to do as much of that when the 2019-20 school season begins.
“What is going to happen is a lot of that will be eliminated in my schedule,” Steinberg said. “I won’t be as involved in working those types of events anymore. I have no regrets on that.
“That was the understanding of the promotion. I’m fine with that. I have to be a good scheduler, which will help me be involved with officiating and coaching in the spring. It’ll be a busy year, but a fun year. It’s something new. I’m focused on the enjoyment of it.”
What’s Steinberg looking forward to most of all?
“Getting off to a good start, and showing a presence by being around the people that are involved and who aren’t involved at the events,” he said. “Our football team struggled last year. I’m excited to see if we can get that back on track and off to a good start.
“The rest of the year will take care of itself.”
Steinberg knows there will be challenges ahead, but he wants to keep his three philosophies intact when it comes to this position.
“I want to improve participation numbers, maintain development and growth for the players and coaches and I want to make sure the kids have fun and a good experience in the activities they participate in,” Steinberg said.
