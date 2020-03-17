HIBBING — What’s the future of high-school athletics?
With the schools closing for two weeks due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), there will be no practicing or contests until the severity of the virus is under control.
Needless to say, we’re in uncharted territory when it comes to something like this, at least that’s what Hibbing High School boys track coach James Plese told his athletes last week before school was suspended by Governor Tim Walz Sunday.
“I messaged out to the parents and families, that we’re always patient with our schedule, and they do a nice job because Mother Nature wreaks havoc with our schedule,” Plese said. “This is something bigger than Mother Nature.
“We’re not moving weather stuff around. These are unheard of times. I’ve never seen this before, none of us have. It’s going to be interesting.”
Plese said he’s been in touch with some people down at the state high school league, begging that they go the route of certain other high school leagues around the nation of postponing things until April.
“I’m hoping they don’t follow the NCAA model of calling it a season,” Plese said. “I’ve got too many seniors, but there’s too many unknowns in my eyes. If in April we reconvene and say this isn’t going to happen, then I get it.
“Maybe we go a month at a time. We could cancel things to April, reconvene and if things aren’t better, we could cancel things to May. It’s not ideal for anyone, but at least we could get one month of a season in. I would like to have these kids have that.”
Plese is being a little selfish when he says this because he enjoys his job of coaching.
“To lose that with this, and I understand why the precautions are necessary, but this is our biggest year number-wise (65 boys, over 70 for the girls),” Plese said. “We want something to do with them. It’s crazy and uncomfortable.”
Things looked especially bleak when the high school league canceled the girls and boys state basketball tournaments.
“To have this in jeopardy, to have the threat of this leaving us in limbo, it’s unnerving “ Plese said. “With the announcement of boys and girls basketball, I got the same feeling. I feel uneasy and sorry for those guys, knowing what we were trying to achieve this year, then seeing what those other schools did achieve. Now, t’s all gone in a snap of a finger.
“It’s crazy. The uncertainty is the killer right now. We don’t know what’s going on or how it’s going to affect us. We’re not trying to be selfish, but we would love to see the kids get this opportunity.”
Plese said that the uncertainty of what’s going to happen is the biggest obstacle to overcome.
“The way it spreads, it goes wild in a hurry,” Plese said. “We want to be prepared. I’ve seen the graphs. I’ve heard to flatten the curve. I get that. I would hate to see this ravage our community.
“This is so unknown that the leaders are taking the precautions necessary. As much as I don’t know if it’s the right idea, I get why they’re doing it. The precautions are to help and prevent. At the end of the day, it’s for the safety of our staff and students. They’re most important. If someone gets sick and dies from this, there’s no playing that back.”
Hibbing baseball coach Jay Wetzel got hit first hand by the cancellation of the basketball tournaments.
“When you talk about unprecedented, this is it,” Wetzel said. “I was supposed to referee a state final basketball game, then found out that they canceled it after adjusting that from a limited fan base.
“It puts things into perspective. I will have another chance or opportunity down the road. When you look at the seniors that play those winter sports, they won’t have that opportunity. It’s the what ifs? And what could have beens? You would almost have the chance to play and lose so you knew, opposed to not having the chance and never knowing.”
As far as canceling things until at least the first week of April, that doesn’t affect baseball in the northland that much.
“For us, the reality of playing is weeks out from now,” Wetzel said. “Even being outdoors is probably multiple weeks away. It doesn’t feel as urgent in terms of us having to make a decision, but that’s not in our court.
“It’s scary when you see the NCAA cancel the entire spring-sport seasons. That could be a reality. For all of the kids, up and down the programs, to not have the opportunity to do something they enjoy and love.”
With the City of Hibbing shutting down all services until May 1, there might not be a baseball field to use, which makes matters worse.
“There was some hope that the outdoor spaces would be treated differently than the indoor spaces,” Wetzel said. “That speaks to the seriousness they’re taking toward this situation. They’re putting a high priority on public safety. That’s important.
“It tells us how real the possibility of not having a season could be for us. Once the weather is good enough, our season is already short and condensed. It could be shorter or nonexistent. You hope for the best for public safety and public health and for the opportunities for the young adults. The seniors don’t get another go-around.”
Hibbing girls track coach Serena Sullivan is in the same boat, and with no contact with the athletes for the moment, both she and Plese are hoping their athletes will do the work on their own.
“We would still have contact through the Remind App,” Sullivan said. “It’s basically like the homework that the teachers will be giving out. We’ll tell them, ‘Here’s your workout for the day.’
“They have to do the workouts on their own. We’ll send out messages to all of the kids that there is a workout. We’ll hope that they do it. The kids that are dedicated and want to go somewhere will do it.”
It’s an unfortunate situation.
“A lot of these kids were looking forward to having a stronger season,” Sullivan said. “It looked like we were going to be able to get outside sooner. We have to take one-day-at-a-time and hope it all works out.”
