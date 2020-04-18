EVELETH — Eveleth-Gilbert seniors Mollie Albrecht and Taya Kwiatkowski are no strangers to the state golf tournament.
With four trips each to the big dance in Jordan, Minn., the pair were excited to cap off their high school golf careers with one last trip to state.
Their plans, however, have been derailed so far as COVID-19 has put a complete stop on all high school athletics in the state of Minnesota.
Sixteen states across the country have already terminated spring sports in their entirety, but the Minnesota State High School League has yet to make a full decision on the canceling of the entire season. They’re currently in step with Governor Walz saying all organized activities are suspended as long as schools are closed, leaving open the possibility for things to change.
While flexibility is needed, this also poses more questions to athletes and coaches that want answers sooner rather than later.
In an interview conducted over the Zoom video conferencing app, Albrecht and Kwiatkowski, along with their coach Cathy Larson, talked about the unusual spring season so far.
“We’re just remaining hopeful right now,” Albrecht said Friday. “It’s tough because we don’t know what’s going to happen. You wait for your senior year to see what you can do, what you’ve worked towards, and then suddenly you don’t know if you’re going to have one.”
Albrecht is signed to play college golf beginning next year at Bemidji State University and says she’s excited for that opportunity. But for Kwiatkowski, the loss of a senior season could mean even more.
“I’m hopeful for us to get some kind of season in,” Kwiatkowski said. “I’ve improved every year I’ve been playing and I wanted to show that to the college I wanted to go to. I wanted to show them how much better I was going to be this year. Just like every other part of high school, you wait for senior year and then the chance might be gone.”
While the snow melted early, golf courses may not be entirely ready yet for practice. Even so, not being able to practice indoors in a team setting can be detrimental to athletes according to Larson.
“I doubt we’d be outside right now but we’d definitely be getting close,” Larson said. I had a bunch of new kids signed up this year that were ready to build a team and ready to put us in a position to help Mollie and Taya this year.
“Not having the chance to help them is a loss. It’s also a loss of community and the loss of camaraderie we have as a group. It’s not fun staying in and putting inside
the gym but we always had some laughs doing it and we made the best of it every year. This year, we don’t even have that part.”
For many seniors, getting the chance to lead by example is another thing many athletes look forward to and the pair of seniors say missing out on that is just as difficult.
“It’s frustrating. I wanted this to be a good season, my last one with the team,” Kwiatkowski said. “I wanted to show the younger girls the ropes and it’s a downer that I can’t help them or show them what things could’ve been like this year.”
We’ve always been the young kids on the team so it would’ve been cool to have younger kids that want to learn from us this year,” Albrecht said. “I was thinking we could have put up a strong team this year. We still can if we have the chance.”
As the window of opportunity for a spring sports season closes slightly each day, Coach Larson says that, ultimately, it’s not the end of the world, but athletes should still have their own time to process losing out in such a big way.
“In the grand scheme of things, what we’re talking about isn’t as huge as the international scale of this virus,” Larson said. “But it’s still a loss. And every loss means something to someone and needs to have it’s own grieving process.
“Everything is still up in the air, and you want to maintain hope that something will come through. But, right now, it doesn’t look likely and that’s hard to come to terms with.”
Both Albrecht and Kwiatkowski are enrolled in college classes at Mesabi Range College. While they may not have the typical high school senior experience, the prospect of missing out on things other than golf hits hard.
“Going to Mesabi, I didn’t really get the full senior experience anyway,” Kwiatkowski said. “But the stuff I wanted to do this spring isn’t going to happen now. I wanted to be able to walk across the stage at both Eveleth and Mesabi. Not being able to do that or not being able to have a grad party is pretty tough. Those are things I was looking forward to.”
Albrecht says her classes have completely switched to online platforms and while she’s able to manage it well, it doesn’t suit her nearly as well as classes in person.
“Everything got put online at Mesabi,” Albrecht said. “We had a few Zoom calls once a week for some but those ended up stopping after a while. Some classes it feels like we have more work than we normally would with the online format. It’s tough in some ways and I’d rather be in a classroom learning instead of doing it online.”
Some relief may come soon for golfers. Friday, Governor Walz said golf courses can open to the public beginning today. This may provide some relief for high school golfers. They’ll be able to golf on their own, but doing so in a team capacity is still out of the question due to high school league rules.
“If the courses open, at least we can golf,” Albrecht said. “We’d have to do it without coaches and it wouldn’t be real practice but at least it’s still golfing.”
Ultimately, waiting is fine. The problem is the uncertainty. Without knowing what’s next, it’s difficult to make plans.
“We’re waiting for the official word from the governor or from the league on whether or not things are going to be canceled or if some other option looks possible,” Larson said. “But it hasn’t happened yet and it doesn’t look like it’s happening today so we keep waiting. Other states got their certainty days or weeks ago. All we can do is wait.”
