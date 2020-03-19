Brown, Holmes, McDonald
are named
all-conference
HIBBING — The members of the Hibbing High School boys basketball team were selected to the 2019-20 Iron Range All-Conference team.
Sophomore Ayden McDonald, and juniors Tre Holmes and Mayson Brown were the Bluejackets that made the team.
Joining them on the all-conference squad were Jayden Bernard, Kyle Williams and Mason Carlson of Virginia; Dylan DeChampeau and Gordon Skaar of Greenway; Mikhail Wakonabo and Ty Morrison of Deer River; Jace Hallin of International Falls; Will Bittman of Eveleth-Gilbert; Hunter Hannuksela of Mesabi East; and Jude Sundquist of Chisholm.
Three Hibbing players were honorable-mention selections, Parker Maki, Eli Erickson and Isaac Colbaugh.
They are joined by Nick Peters, Joe Hafdahl and Jack Toman of Virginia; Sam Rahier and Blake Fox of Deer River; Grant Hansen of Greenway; Zach Linseth, Jake Sickel and Carter Mavec of Eveleth-Gilbert; Cullen Rein, Riley Larson and Bryant Koenig of International Falls; and Branden Lffel, Tyler Ritter and Kody Frey of Mesabi East.
Allison, Ziemba earn all-conference honors
HIBBING — Two Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey players were named to the 2019-20 Boys Hockey All-Conference team.
Senior Mitchell Ziemba and junior Joe Allison were the two Bluejackets named to the team.
They are joined by Ben Troumbly, Christian Miller, Logan Wright and Brock Trboyevich of Greenway; Will Troutwine, Elliot Van Orsdel and Bryce Kopp of Eveleth-Gilbert; Jaxson Germain, Kian Gonzales and Justin Besch of International Falls; Ryan Scherf and Ian Kangas of Virginia; and Cole Komarek of North Shore.
Kasey Kemp, Ethan Lund and Blake Frider were named to the honorable mention team, along with Nick Beaudette, Gage Everson and Noah Shuck of Eveleth-Gilbert; Dillon Drake and Brennan Peterson of Virginia; Mitchell Vekich, Micah Gernander and Ty Donahue of Greenway; Ben Skifstad, Travis Kalar and Anthony Saari of International Falls; and Connor Sullivan, Sam Johnson and Sully Tikkanen of North Shore.
Clusiau, Manning Hawkinson
are named
all-conference
HIBBING — Kourtney Manning, Haley Hawkinson and Jacie Clusiau were named to the 2019-20 IRC Girls All-Conference team.
Joining them on the squad are Ava Hill, Mia Mattfield and Meghan Walker of Mesabi East; Lexiss Trygg, Rian Aune and Kelsey Squires of Virginia; Jadin Saville and Baylie Jo Norris of Greenway; Elli Jankila of Eveleth-Gilbert; Chloe Sullivan of International Falls; Jordan Temple of Chisholm; and Grace Bergland of Deer River.
Sofie Anderson, Katie Pearson and Tresa Baumgard of Chisholm were named to the honorable mention team.
They are joined by Hannah Hannuksela of Mesabi East; Kaylee Iverson, Halee Zorman and Anna Fink of Virginia; Kennedy Hanson, Chloe Hansen and Nicholle Ramirez of Greenway; Payton Dosen, Morgan Marks and Lauren Latvaaho of Eveleth-Gilbert; Holly Wold, Maddy Olson and Maddie Lowe of International Falls; and Olexa O’Hern, Jessica Reigel and Nevaeh Evans of Deer River.
