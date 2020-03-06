NASHWAUK — After dispatching Littlefork-Big Falls on Wednesday, the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team is ready to move on.
The No. 1 seeded Spartans get that chance today when they take on Cherry in an 11 a.m., Section 7A quarterfinal contest at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi said his team is looking forward to playing on the arena floor.
“We’re excited to get back on the floor,” Giorgi said. “The guys are excited to be playing at the Memorial Building. It’s a good opportunity to go out and play, and hopefully, advance to the next round.”
That next round is against a youthful Tigers’ squad that is being led by Matthew Welch and Isaac Asuma.
Giorgi knows those two will be a handful.
“Welch is super athletic, quick and aggressive,” Girogi said. “He attacks the basket hard. We’ll focus on that a little bit and see what’s working defensively. We’ll see if we match up better in man-to-man, or we’ll go to a zone.
“We have to bottle him up. We’ll be ready for a couple of their guys that are athletic.”
That other player is Asuma, who is capable of having a big game on any given night.
“He’s young, but he’s played a lot of basketball,” Giorgi said. “The composure he has as an eighth-grader is amazing. He doesn’t get rattled. He’s always in control. Whether he’s trapped or you put pressure on him, he stays in control.
“He’s mature for an eighth-grader. I’m amazed at the way he handles himself.”
Then there’s a handful of other players like Gavin Constantine, Izaic Martin and Mason Perkovich, who are all capable of putting points on the board.
“They have a balanced team,” Giorgi said. “They get contributions from all of their guys. Everybody has to do their job defensively. It’s not just focusing in on one or two guys. It’s going to take a team effort.
“Everybody has to do their role.”
Offensively, Nashwauk-Keewatin just has to stick to the basics.
“More or less, it’s continuing to do what we’ve been doing all year, setting the tone defensively and spreading the ball around offensively,” Giorgi said. “It’s being aggressive and executing our game.
“We have to set the tone early, finding our shooters and putting pressure on them. A lot of their young players play big roles for them. We have to take advantage of our experience and size, and get the ball inside. That should be a big factor in the game.”
That size advantage comes from Jack Lorenz, Jeff Lorenz and Keegen Warmuth.
“They all have to be a factor,” Giorgi said. “We know we have an advantage, especially if we can get into their bench. We have to establish our post play, get the ball to the rim and try to get to the free throw line a little bit.
“We have to exploit their size a little bit.”
If the Spartans can do that, that would put them in the 7A semifinals next week.
“I’ll tell them to play with confidence, play hard and have fun,” Giorgi said. “I want them to leave it all out on the court.”
