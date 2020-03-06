CHERRY — It won’t be easy, but the Cherry High School boys basketball team will put up their best fight.
That’s because the Tigers will be taking on No. 1 seeded Nashwauk-Keewatin in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest today at 11 a.m., at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Cherry coach Jordan Christianson has watched plenty of film on the Spartans, so he knows his team will have its hands full with Nashwauk-Keewatin.
“They’re super talented, the most well-rounded team in the section,” Christianson said. “They have shooting, big guards, guys that play defense and depth. Not a lot of teams have that.
“We’re trying to find a weakness to exploit them. We’ll have to get hot shooting, and hopefully, catch them on a cold night. It will take 36 minutes of rebounding and defense.”
That wasn’t the case the first time the two teams met.
“We were down by 30 at the half, then we tied them in the second half,” Christianson said. “We can’t play 18 minutes against a team like that.”
The biggest problems, according to Christianson, will be Jeff and Jack Lorenz.
“Jack eats up rebounds, and he’s good at finishing,” Christianson said. “He can even stretch the floor a little bit. Jeff, he hit seven 3-pointers in the first half against us alone. He has strong shooting ability and length.
“They’re big kids that can move. They’re not statues by any means. It’s been crazy how much those two kids have improved over the last three years.”
If that’s not enough, Cherry still has to deal with guards Jager Nash and Spencer Engel.
“It’s tough,” Christianson said. “We have to make their passing angles tough on them. If we don’t have any ball pressure, they put it wherever they want. They struggled against Esko with their pressure.
“They put pressure on both sides and got some help in the post when Jack catches it.”
The one thing the Spartans do well is the high-low, which can be tough to defend.
“It’s keeping them in front of us,” Christianson said. “They do that dribble-drive to Lorenz. It’s being able to recover fast and rotating defensively, flying around and play an amoeba-style defense.”
How will the Tigers handle the Spartans’ size?
“In most games, we’re giving up a lot of size,” Christianson said. “We’ll need our guards to fly to the glass. We’re actually getting better with our rotations, and we keep improving. We’ll have to have our best game of the year, and that will help us.
Our guys have played a lot of defense this year. We work on it for 30- to- 40-minutes in practice. It’s paying off for them. We have to get back to the basics, box out and go from there.”
Offensively, Matthew Welch and Isaac Asuma have led Cherry for most of the year, but the Tigers aren’t a two-dimensional team.
“Against Silver Bay, we had our most balanced scoring of the year,” Christianson said. “Everyone has to play their role and chip in. If teams focus on them (Welch and Asuma) and try shutting them down, we have other guys who are capable of stepping up.
“(Izaic) Martin and Gavin (Constantine) have had big games, but it’s the consistency part of it.”
The Tigers might be the No. 8 seed, which on paper doesn’t look good, but stranger things have happened in playoff basketball.
“We’ve talked about Lake City and Pine Island, a No. 10 seed beating a No. 2 seed,” Christianson said. “If we played this team 10 times, we might win once or twice. We’re hoping that day is today.”
