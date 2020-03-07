HIBBING — If the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team had any nerves before their Section 7A quarterfinal contest with Cherry, the Spartans certainly didn’t show it.
Nashwauk-Keewatin came out strong right from the opening tip, going on a 12-3 run, and the Spartans never looked back en route to an 81-56 7A quarterfinal victory over the Tigers Saturday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Nashwauk-Keewatin used its distinct height and size advantage to dominate Cherry in the paint.
“We came out and set the tone, and played tough the first eight or so minutes,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi said. “I liked the effort early on.”
The Spartans actually jumped out to a 36-7 lead as Cherry just couldn’t get anything going.
“They just out-played us,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “They’re an extremely good team. They’re deep. They have bigs. They have guards. They went on that 24-2 run and that really killed us.”
That effort started to wane with 6:52 left in the half as the Tigers went on an 11-0 run.
Cherry extended that run to 19-5 to only trail by 14 at the half, 41-27.
“We lost their shooters a couple of times, and they closed it out at the end of the first half,” Giorgi said. “They came after us a little bit. They extended a little bit of pressure. We turned the ball over a couple of times.
“They knocked down a handful of threes. We were a little out of sorts for four or five minutes there. That was disappointing, but I liked the way our guys responded. We came back out in the second half and built a big lead. We showed some grit and resiliency there.”
What did Cherry do to get back into the game?
“We went back to playing our style of basketball,” Christianson said. “We may have been trying to do too much with our game plan. We wanted to slow things down a little bit, and we haven’t played that style all year.
“I knew this was going to be a tough team to go up against for 36 minutes, so that’s why we wanted to slow it down, but we’ve been pushing the ball and spotting up. We’ve been shooting a lot of threes lately, so we went back to playing our style of basketball, a style they are more comfortable with.”
The Tigers had worked their way back in the game, so what was the key in the second half?
“It definitely wasn’t over,” Christianson said. “I told them at the half to hit with another 20-4 run. We proved that we could do it. We did it once, so let’s do it again. They were all riled up and ready to do it.
“These guys believe in themselves. They believe in us. We believe in them. Going into the second half, we truly believed we could hit them with another 20-4 run. It didn’t work out that way.”
On the other hand, Giorgi had to get his team refocused, and that’s what he did.
The Tigers didn’t go on the first run of the half, the Spartans did, starting the second 18 minutes on a 12-2 run. They never looked back.
“I challenged them to step up and make sure we’re not losing their shooters,” Giorgi said. “We had to bring back that energy and execution that we had in the first eight or so minutes of the game.
“We’ve done that a couple of times throughout the year where we’ve had some lulls here or there. We talk about things and challenge them to step up. They did that, which was good to see.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin was led by Spencer Engel with 18 points. Jeff Lorenz had 17; Jager Nash 13 and Jack Lorenz and Brent Keranen both had 11.
The Tigers were led by Matthew Welch and Isaac Asuma with 19 points apiece. Sam Serna had 12, all 3-pointers.
CHS 27 29 — 56
NK 41 40 — 81
Cherry: Matthew Welch 19, Isaac Asuma 19, Sam Serna 12, Izaic Martin 4, Zachary Carpenter 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 2, Casey Clusiau 1, Spencer Engel 18, Jager Nash 13, Jeff Lorenz 17, Keegen Warmuth 6, Isaiah Austed 2, Jack Lorenz 11, Brent Keranen 11.
Total Fouls: Cherry 19; Nashwauk-Keewatin 16; Fouled Out: Martin; Free Throws: Cherry 8-18; Nashwauk-Keewatin 11-25; 3-pointers: Welch 2, Asuma 4, Serna 4, Engel 3, Nash 3.
Fond du Lac 95
Deer River 74
HIBBING — The Ogichidaag had three players with 20-plus points en route to the win over the Warriors in a 7A quarterfinal game Saturday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Conner Barney led Fond du Lac with 26 points, followed by Jordan Brown with 25, including six 3-pointers. Simon LaPrairie hit for 20. Jalen Paulson added 14.
Ty Morrison had 24 for Deer River. Sam Rahier finished with 13 and Mikhail Wakonabo had 12.
FDL 50 45 — 95
DR 42 32 — 74
Fond du Lac: Jordan Brown 25, Jesus Delapaz 6, Conner Barney 26, Simon LaPrairie 20, Devin Porter 2, Jalen Paulson 14, Rolo Defoe 2.
Deer River: Sam Rahier 13, Blake Fox 7, Ethan Willaims 6, Mikhail Wakonabo 12, Logan David 6, Mason Olson 4, David McClellan 2, Ty Morrison 24.
Total Fouls: Fond du Lac 18; Deer River 15; Fouled Out: LaPrairie; Free Throws: Fond du Lac 9-10; Deer River 12-16; 3-pointers: Brown 6, Delapaz 2, Paulson 2, Rahier 3, Fox, Wakonabo 2, Morrison 2.
