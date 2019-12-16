NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team is 3-1 this young season, with its only loss coming three-time defending 7A champion North Woods in overtime.
It was a disappointing loss, but the Spartans rebounded well and took a big victory over Bigfork.
Now, Nashwauk-Keewatin will be tested again when they travel to Cherry to take on the Tigers in a 7:15 p.m., contest today.
Spartan coach Kyle Giorgi said his team has improved in each game, and he’s liking his teams’ defensive intensity at the moment.
“We turned Bigfork over quite a bit and spread the ball around,” Giorgi said. “We did some nice things, but we still have a long way to go. We know that Cherry is playing a lot better this year.
“They have some kids who have put in a lot of time, and they’re working hard with a new staff there. We have to be ready to go.”
Two of the those players are Isaac Asuma and Gavin Constantine, but Giorgi doesn’t want to focus mainly on those two players.
“Isaac is a year older, he has a little more experience and he has a little more strength under his belt,” Giorgi said. “He’s a nice player for an eighth-grader, but we won’t change anything. We’re going to do what we do.
“We’re confident in our guards and their ability to defend. We’ll make sure we know where they are on the floor at all times, but we don’t need to change anything specific.”
If Nashwauk-Keewatin has an advantage for the Tigers it might be under the basket with Jack and Jeff Lorenz.
“We have depth and our size inside,” Giorgi said. “Not many teams have 6-foot-5-inch 6-6. We’ll probably pound it in there a little more than we have been, but we like to get out and run.
“We like to create havoc on defense, and try to get some easy ones in transition.”
So far, Giorgi likes the way his offense has been running with the inside-outside balance.
“We’ve had four or five guys in double figures almost every night,” he said. “Last game, we had four guys with 13-plus and another guy with nine. We’ve been finding that balance.
“That’s been one of our keys.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.