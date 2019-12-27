Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm boys hockey team met the Orono Spartans on Friday night for a game in the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Orono came in as the fifth-ranked team in Class A, and they showed why they are in the upper echelon as they left Hibbing with an 8-3 victory.
The Spartans scored three times in the first period.
The first goal was scored one minute into the game by Bradley Walker.
Walker scored right after the Bluejackets started the game with a quick opportunity to score courtesy of Mitchell Ziemba, but Spartans goalie Grant McElroy made the save.
About 20 seconds later, the Spartans netted their second goal of the night when Nick Mohs-Messerli scored.
The final goal of the period came, again, off the stick of Mohs-Messerli.
The first period showed the Bluejackets just how tough a team the Spartans were.
Bluejacket defenseman Drew Kubena noted how quick the Spartans played.
“It was a fast paced game,” Kubena said. “Playing these teams can really help us moving forward when we start playing teams from around here.”
In the second period the Spartans would add three goals.
Thomas Rohrer scored an unassisted goal four minutes in giving his team a 4-0 lead.
After that, Nolan Tichy scored his first goal of the night, increasing the Spartans’ lead to five.
Hibbing/Chisholm wasn’t going to be held out of the score column.
Blake Frider received a lead pass from Mitchell Ziemba that had him coming down the left side of the Orono zone. Frider let a wrist shot go from the face-off dot that found space between the goalie and the top of the net.
“There was barely any room to shoot,” Frider said. “There wasn’t much room up there, but the puck found its way in.”
The last goal for Orono in the period came from Tichy giving him his second of the night.
In the third period, Hibbing/Chisholm took advantage of an Orono penalty by scoring their second goal of the night.
Kubena scored an unassisted power-play goal at 8:11 mark.
“We were on a powerplay so I knew I had time,” Kubena said. “We needed shots and that one got through.”
Even though the Bluejackets were still trailing in the game, that was a memorable goal for Kubena because it was his first varsity goal.
Kubena was able to sum it up succinctly.
“It felt great,” he said.
The Bluejackets would find themselves back on the power play to finish the game as Orono was assessed a five-minute major penalty with three minutes to go.
Hibbing/Chisholm was able to score one goal on the powerplay to bring the score to 8-3.
It was Frider who netted his second goal of the game with assists going to Kubena and Keegan Fink.
“We were buzzing on the powerplay at the end,” Frider said.
Even though the Bluejackets lost, Frider noted the team kept playing hard in the final frame.
“I’m glad the boys could keep rolling even after a tough loss,” Frider said. “They showed us what level we need to play up to, and we know we can definitely play at that level.”
OHS 3 3 2 — 8
HC 0 1 2 — 3
First Period — 1. OHS, Walker (Moh-Messerli, Zack Simon), 1:01; 2. OHS, Mohs-Messerli (George James),1:26; 3. OHS, Mohs-Messerli, 11:56.
Second Period — 4. OHS, Rohrer, 3:53; 5. OHS, Tichy (Gherardi, Bazil), 5:21; 6. HC, Blake Frider (Mitchell Ziemba), 10:16; 7. OHS, Tichy, 12:56.
Third Period — 8. HC, Kubena, PP, 8:11; 9. OHS, Simon (Mohs-Messerli, Walker), 11:02; 10. OHS, Bickett, 11:50; 11. HC, Frider (Kubena, Fink), PP, 16:39.
Goalie Saves — Orono: Grant McElroy 4-5-5—14; Hibbing/Chisholm: Evan Radovich 8-7-7—22.
Penalties — Orono: 5-13; Hibbing Chisholm: 3-6
