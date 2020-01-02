Hibbing Daily Tribune
NASHWAUK — In the fall, the Nashwauk-Keewatin and Greenway High School athletes have a common bond on the Titan football team.
Once that’s over, however, it’s business as usual as each school goes their different ways on the basketball court.
The two schools will converge on the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium today when the Spartans and Raiders meet in a Northern Lakes Conference contest beginning at 7:15 p.m.
The Greenway girls and Nashwauk-Keewatin girls will play at 5:30 p.m.
According to Spartan coach Kyle Giorgi, this game is a big rivalry contest.
“Quite a few of the guys on both sides play football, so they go through that together s teammates,” Giorgi said. “Often times, they become close, good buddies. When it comes to the game on the court, both sides want to win.
“They want bragging rights. We do play twice a year, and seeing that it is a conference game, both sides want bragging rights. It’s usually a big game for both teams.”
Not only that, but Giorgi likes it because it’s a 1A school taking on a 2A school.
“We really do like that challenge,” Giorgi said. “We like to have some 2A or bigger schools on our schedule. We look forward to those opportunities. It’s a chance to prove ourselves when we play stronger competition to get better.”
To be successful, Nashwauk-Keewatin must keep an eye on one of the better players in the area — Dylan DeChampeau — but the Raiders aren’t a one-dimensional team.
“You have to contain him, but Gordon (Skaar) is a good shooter with range,” Giorgi said. “He gets his shot off quick. He’s tall and long, and he’s been scoring quite a bit for them this year. We have to know where he is at all times, and limit his shots.
“Grant (Hansen) is a good floor leader. He can create off the dribble. He’s young, but he has a lot of experience, then there’s JJ (Hall). He does the small things for them like screening and rebounding. He also gets open looks because everybody is so worried about those other guys.”
If the Spartans have any advantage over the Raiders it might be team depth.
“When we talk about the guys we bring off the bench, we have more depth than they do,” Giorgi said. “We’re more balanced night in, night out. That’s probably where we have our biggest advantage.
“We’ll need a little bit from everybody. Everybody has to do their roles, specifically on the defensive end. The Lorenz brothers (Jeff and Jack), we need them to step up and have big games. We need offensive contributions from our guards. We need them to penetrate and create openings for everybody else.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin would also like to make amends from a not-so-good Pequot Lakes performance over the weekend.
“It was disappointing,” Giorgi said. “We got it taken to us by Pequot Lakes, so we want to bounce back from that sub-par performance. We want to move past that, and get the ball rolling in 2020 in the right direction.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.