Hibbing Daily Tribune
NASHWAUK — Game No. 1 is in the books for the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team.
The No. 1 seeded Spartans didn’t shoot well, but they used their defense en route to a 78-37 Section 7A first-round victory over Littlefork-Big Falls Wednesday at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
Spartan coach Kyle Giorgi said his team was missing the mark in the early going.
“We struggled shooting the whole night,” Giorgi said. “They played a 2-3 zone, and we had open looks on virtually every possession. (Jager) Nash hit a few threes in the second half, but all-in-all we shot poorly.
“We had to grind it out and get through one of those nights. We had to rely on our defense. Hopefully, we will shoot better Saturday.”
When the two teams met on Feb. 10, Nashwauk-Keewatin put up 104 points against the Vikings, so Littlefork-Big Falls coach Dave Westerman knew his team was in for a battle. That’s why he went to that 2-3 zone.
“We tried to go with that 2-3 because they are so big,” Westerman said. “They hit a few shots there in the first half and stretched it out. I still thought we were within striking distance.
“We had to 18, and I know 18 seems like this is a lopsided lead at the half, but a few shots here and there can scratch you back into it. I’m happy how we competed tonight.”
Even though their shots weren’t falling in as usual, Giorgi was pleased with the way his team played defensively in the first half.
“You have to rely on your defense because you’re going to have nights like that when you don’t shoot well,” Giorgi said. “You need to find a way to win, and if you play good D, it’s going to keep you in every game.”
That defense limited the Vikings to just eight points through the first 10 minutes of the game.
“We were flat coming out and didn’t hit shots,” Westerman said. “Our first five points came from our post (Cameron McRoberts), who did a great job attacking, but he’s not our scoring leader.
“We needed Matt Kennedy to heat and a couple other guys as well. In our play-in game, we had guys step up. Tonight just wasn’t that night.”
All Giorgi needed to see in the second half was his guys hitting some shots.
Nashwauk-Keewatin picked it a little bit, and started pulling away from Littlefork-Big Falls.
“When you get open looks, you don’t need to make a whole lot of adjustments,” Giorgi said. “We wanted to continue to look inside when it was there, but it was a matter of shooting with confidence, and trying to get hot and make a few.”
Getting it inside is exactly what the Spartans did as Jack Lorenz finished with 18 points. Jager Nash had 17, Jeff Lorenz finished with 14 and Gaige Waldvogel had 13.
“It’s always nice to get that first one out of the way,” Giorgi said. “You get through a little bit of nerves, with the playoffs starting and being the No. 1 seed. I think we’ll be a lot better Saturday.”
The Vikings were led by McRoberts with 18 points. Kennedy had 10
“The season ends for everybody, and coming in as the 16th seed, our backs were against the wall,” Westerman said. “We came out with a lot of energy, but we didn’t shoot the ball well.
“I’m proud of them for how they fought. It was a much-better showing than the last time we came here.”
LBF 18 19 — 37
NK 37 41 — 78
Littlefork-Big Falls: Matt Kennedy 10, Anthony Cirpiano 2, Cameron McRoberts 18, Dale Erickson 2, Jacob Peterson 5.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 13, Spencer Engel 7, Jager Nash 17, Jeff Lorenz 14, Daylan White 2, Keegen Warmuth 5, Jack Lorenz 18.
Total Fouls: Littlefork-Big Falls 19; Nashwauk-Keewatin 13; Fouled Out: Cirpiano; Free Throws: Littlefork-Big Falls 7-15; Nashwauk-Keewatin 16-23; 3-pointers: Kennedy, Waldvogel 2, Engel, Nash 4, Jeff Lorenz.
Cherry 75
Silver Bay 64
CHERRY — The Tigers put four players in double figures en route to the Section 7A victory over the Mariners Wednesday.
Isaac Asuma led the way with 21 points, followed by Gavin Constantine with 14, Matthew Welch 13 and Zach Carpenter.
Mason Ollman and Cash Williams led Silver Bay with 15 points apiece. Riley Tiboni had 14 and Manor Ollman 10.
SB 25 39 — 64
CHS 34 41 — 75
Silver Bay: Caleb Krech 2, Mason Ollman 15, Derek Thompson 2, Cash Williams 15, Coby Olson 6, Riley Tiboni 14, Manor Ollman 10.
Cherry: Matthew Welch 13, Isaac Asuma 21, Gavin Constantine 14, Sam Serna 9, Izaic Martin 4, Zach Carpenter 10, Mason Perkovich 4.
Total Fouls: Silver Bay 16; Cherry 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Silver Bay 10-21; Cherry 9-15; 3-pointers: Tiboni 2, Manor Ollman 2, Asuma 5, Constantine 2, Sam Serna.
