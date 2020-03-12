NASHWAUK — When the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team beat Fond du Lac Wednesday, Spartan coach Kyle Giorgi picked up his 100th win of his six-year career.
Giorgi would gladly trade that win in for victory No. 101 when Nashwauk-Keewatin takes on North Woods in the Section 7A title game, which begins at 7 a.m., at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
That next win would put the Spartans into the State Tournament for the first time since 2004.
“It’s a testament to the program and kids, the effort they’ve put in throughout the years to help things get turned around,” Giorgi said. “In the last four years, we’ve won more games.
“The 25 wins this year is the most the program has had since they made it to state. It shows the direction of the program and the buy in. We have something we’re all proud of.”
Again, win 101 is the victory Nashwauk-Keewatin has been searching for all season long.
“Absolutely, that would be a good one,” Giorgi said. “I’d be much happier to get 101 than 100. That’s been the goal since day one this year. These guys have had their eye on the state tournament for a long time.
“They’ve put themselves in a good position. We have an opportunity to make that happen.”
To make it happen, the Spartans must get past a Grizzlies team that has been to five-straight title games. North Woods is also the three-time defending champions.
“This is nothing new for them,” Giorgi said. “From a coaching perspective, they will have their guys ready to go. They’ve been there. They’ve played in a lot of big games. They should control their nerves well, and get focused on what they want to accomplish.
“They do have some young kids who haven’t been in a big game. They may have been a part of those games, but not the focus of those games like they are now.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin, on the other hand, doesn’t have that big-game experience, but Giorgi believes his team is ready for the challenge.
“They’re excited,” he said. “This is something they expected, they knew they were capable of doing. They’ve been working for it. I don’t think they’re surprised with the position we’re in.
“It’s a new experience, but they’ve handled it well. I’m happy with where their minds are at. At this point, they’ve done a good job focusing on one-day-at-a-time, focusing on the things in front of them. They’re confident. They should come out ready to play.”
The Spartans will have to put together a game if they want to get past North Woods.
Giorgi knows exactly what his team needs to do.
The two teams met in December with the Grizzlies winning by three in overtime.
“We need to play tough defense,” Giorgi said. “The last time we played them, (Darius) Goggleye had a big game (26 points). We have to limit his baskets around the bucket. Jack (Lorenz) will be battling (Trevor) Morrison on the inside, They’ve been doing that for a while.
“We have to keep Morrison off of the boards and make him take tough shots.”
The key, however, will be containing T.J. Chiabotti. Brent Keranen will be given that assignment.
“Brent just faced one of the best scorers in the section, and he did an outstanding job on him,” Giorgi said. “He’s been guarding the best player on each team, so this is something he’s used to doing. He’s up for the challenge.
“The offense runs through him, whether it’s by scoring or distributing the ball. He can control the game. He’s a big-shot player. If they put the ball in anybody’s hands at the end of the game, it will be him.”
Of course, North Woods will have its hands full with Nashwauk-Keewatin’s offense. If the Spartans have an advantage over the Grizzlies it would be depth.
“We have a number of guys who have stepped up throughout the year,” Giorgi said. “We have a balanced scoring attack. We have the ability with all five guys being able to defend.
“If we have a slight advantage it’s probably a little bit of size, but overall, we match up well.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin might be inexperienced in games like this, but Giorgi knows they can handle the situation.
“It’s making sure I tell them that I believe in them, and it’s giving them all of the confidence I can,” he said. “Once the ball gets thrown up and they start playing, the nerves will go away, and they will treat it like just another game that will be a little more intense.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.