NASHWAUK — As the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team prepares to enter Section 7A play, Spartan coach Jessica Noonan couldn’t be happier with the way her team performed during the 2019 season.
Nashwauk-Keewatin finished the regular season with a 10-12 record, the Spartans picked up the No. 7 seed in the tourney, and they picked up their first home playoff game in quite some time.
Noonan is hoping that plays an integral part in her teams’ success when Nashwauk-Keewatin hosts Northeast Range in a Section 7A first-round contest, beginning at 7 p.m., Monday at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
“It’s been a few years, but I don’t remember off the top of my head,” Noonan said. “I think it’ll keep the girls more excited the entire time. We’ll have more of a fan base in the stands.”
According to Noonan, the regular season could have been a little better, but she knows her team put everything it had out on the court.
“I thought there would be a couple more wins that we could have picked up against a couple more teams,” Noonan said. “We played some tough teams. We did better this year than in the last couple of years.
“We have some solid hitters and passers. In previous years, we had one or the other and not both, so that helped.”
One of those hitters was freshman Addy Gangl.
“She was one of our strongest hitters,” Noonan said. “We’re looking for her to get even stronger in the upcoming years.”
Aside from Gangl, Noonan said she had some good leadership from her seniors, Lexi Clusiau, Halie Nash, Jordyn Nelson and Graci Williams.
“Each of those girls led in their own way,” Noonan said. “Our seniors had strong personalities, and they were good leaders.”
The Nighthawks, who are the No. 10 seed, come into the tournament with a 4-21 record, but their top player, Hannah Reichensperger, was injured and has missed a majority of the season.
“I know they lost one of their strongest hitters a few weeks ago,” Noonan said. “We’re disappointed by that. We saw her in the Virginia Tournament, and we were excited to play her again.
“We played them without her two weeks after the Virginia Tournament, and we beat them in three games.”
What went so well in that contest?
“It began with consistent passing and serving,” Noonan said. “We have to make sure we’re talking on the court, staying positive and keeping a high-intensity level throughout the night.”
With that said, Noonan has one important message for her team before the take the court.
“I’m going to tell them to stay focused on volleyball and nothing else outside of that,” Noonen said. “I will also tell them to have fun.”
