NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team earned the No. 1 seed, but now, the Spartans have to go out and prove it.
That No. 1 seeding gets put to the test today when Nashwauk-Keewatin opens the second round of the Section 7A Tournament at home against Littlefork-Big Falls today, beginning at 7 p.m.
It’s always nice being at the top, and Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi said his team is taking the seeding as a challenge.
“We feel like we earned it, but now, we have to go out and prove it,” Giorgi said .”Getting the No. 1 seed is great, but now, we have to go out and get it done. The kids are excited about it.”
The Spartans finished the regular season with a 22-4 record, and have won 16-of-17-games along the way.
What’s been the secret to Nashwauk-Keewatin’s success?
“Consistency throughout the year,” Giorgi said. “We’ve played a fairly-tough schedule. We’ve lost four games, with three of those coming against Class AA schools. We did what we needed to do to solidify ourselves at the No. 1 spot in the section.”
Other than playing well, there’s been one other reason why Nashwauk-Keewatin has been so solid.
“We’ve had balanced scoring,” Giorgi said. “We’ve had contributions from seven-plus guys. Things are progressing as we’d like them to. We’re getting better each game. It’s focusing on having the right mindset and staying focused.
“We’re executing the things we work on every day. We’re focusing on defense, transition and sharing the basketball. Those are our keys.”
It also helps to have good leadership, and Giorgi is getting that from seniors Jager Nash and Spencer Engel.
“They’ve been instrumental in this,” Giorgi said. “They’ve been our leaders for a couple of years. They keep us level headed and composed. They never get too rattled, which is important.”
As for the Vikings, they beat Wrenshall 74-64 on Monday to get into this game. Littlefork-Big Falls is 5-18 this season.
The two teams met Feb. 10, with the Spartans coming out on top 104-28.
“They didn’t have their top scorer (Matt Kennedy) because he was out with an injury,” Giorgi said. “He didn’t play, but we handled them just fine. Missing their top scorer hurt them.
“It’ll be a different look because Kennedy is a good outside shooter. The focus of our defense is trying to limit him.”
According to Giorgi, Nashwauk-Keewatin’s defensive play has been off-and-on this season.
“Our defense has been better as of late,” Giorgi said. “When the guys are communicating and working together effectively, we’re fine. If we’re not giving 100-percent effort, teams have exploited our defense a little bit.
“It comes down to communication and positioning. It comes down to effort.”
The Spartans don’t have any trouble on offense.
“We’ve got eight guys who can score in double figures,” Giorgi said. “Size-wise, that’s a huge advantage in terms of our size. It’s tough for teams to key on one guy. In every game, we have four-plus guys in double figures. That’s our foundation.”
The one thing the Spartans have to avoid is a letdown. Giorgi has a good example for that.
Lake City was 24-4 on the season, and the Tigers won their No. 1 seed in their section. Lake City’s season came to an end on Monday, losing 70-65 to Pine Island.
“We have to take it one-game-at-a-time, and not look ahead,” Giorgi said. “It’s all about staying focused, executing on what we need to do and making the moment bigger than it is.”
