NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball will be facing their biggest challenge to date — try to slow down Fond du Lac.
The Ogichidaag just got done putting up 95 points against a good Deer River squad Saturday, with three players scoring 20 or more points — Conner Barney 26, Jordan Brown 25 and Simon LaPrairie 20.
The Spartans will have to find a way to neutralize that offense when the two teams meet in a Section 7A semifinal contest, beginning at 5:45 p.m. today at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
In the other semifinal matchup, three-time defending champion North Woods takes on Ely at 7:15 p.m.
Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi knows exactly what’s in front of his team this time around.
“We’re staring at a hungry team, with a lot of offensive firepower, that is playing well right now,” Giorgi said. “They’re playing with confidence. We definitely need to be prepared.”
The Spartans’ defense will be put to the test, especially Brent Keranen, whose assignment will be to slow down Brown.
“As a unit, we basically all of our guys can defend,” Giorgi said. “We don’t necessarily rely on one or two guys holding down the fort defensively. Brent will get their best scorer.
“He’s used to facing the other teams’ toughest players, but everybody needs to be tuned in to what we’re trying to do. It’s communication and hard work.”
What makes Brown so tough?
“He’s a threat from the outside,” Giorgi said. “He’s got long-range capability, but he has a nice mid-range game, too. For Brown, we have to try to not let him get the ball too much, and if he does get, we have to make him get rid of it right away.”
As for Barney, he has a totally different skill set.
“He’s tough in the paint,” Giorgi said. “He goes off of two feet and finishes strong. He has good body control, and he has a knack for the ball. We have to push him away from the basket as much as we can. We have to make him make tough shots.”
On the other side, Fond du Lac will have its hands full with Nashwauk-Keewatin’s post play from Jeff and Jack Lorenz, plus the guard play of Jager Nash and Spencer Engel.
“We’ll have to adjust throughout the game to see what kind of flow we have, what exactly is working well,” Giorgi said. “We’ll have to spread the ball around, then we should have some opportunities to score.
“We have to get all of our guys going in our offense. It’s getting the ball inside and establishing a post presence. We have to knock down shots from the outside and be aggressive.”
With the Lorenz brothers and Keegen Warmuth coming off the bench, the Spartans should be able to exploit the Ogichidaag in the paint.
“We should be able to get some good looks on the inside, and that should help us with our rebounding,” Giorgi said. “We have to control the boards. Barney does a nice job of rebounding, and they send their guards to the glass as well.
“We need all of our guys rebounding. We especially need our bigs to clean things up off of the boards.”
Giorgi wasn’t sure, but the last time a Nashwauk-Keewatin team had advanced into the semifinals was about 10 years ago.
With this team, it’s no surprise that they’ve made it this far.
“It’s all about staying composed, focused, executing our game and sticking to what’s true, to what we’ve been doing all year, team basketball,” Giorgi said. “That makes a huge difference.
“These guys care more about the final score than individual accolades. That’s why we’ve won 24 games this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.