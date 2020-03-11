HIBBING — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team was probably facing one of its biggest defensive challenges of the season, and the Spartans passed with flying colors.
Nashwauk-Keewatin limited the high-scoring Jordan Brown to 15 points, and Jeff Lorenz poured in 30 as the Spartans defeated Fond du Lac 75-63 in a Section 7A semifinal contest played Wednesday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Brown had scored 26 points on Saturday against Deer River, but with Brent Keranan sticking to him like glue, the Ogichidaag freshman he had trouble finding open shots, and when he did get one, he was off the mark on several occasions.
“They did well,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi said. “It was a tough challenge. I thought we did a good job on Brown. We made him take a lot of tough shots. He hit some, but the guys worked their tails off all night.
“We controlled the tempo, especially in the second half, which was huge. Without Jack (Lorenz), he had sit most of the game with foul trouble. We battled that, but I’m super proud of their effort on both ends of the floor.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin also got a quick start on the offensive end.
The Spartans started with a 7-0 lead, and when it was 7-6, Nashwauk-Keewatin went on an 11-5 run to make it 18-11. They never looked back from that point on in the game.
“We wanted to start fast and jump out on them,” Giorgi said. “We wanted to get a lead. When you have a high-powered offense, with guys that can shoot, we didn’t want them to get too much confidence early.
“We knew coming out strong was going to be important. We did that.”
Giorgi might have been playing the game with Jack Lorenz, but he had his twin brother, Jeff, who poured in 18 points alone in the first half. He finished with 30.
“I knew he had a lot,” Giorgi said. “He played a heck of a game, on both ends of the floor. He had to guard (Conner) Barney for a lot of it. He’s a physical kid, tough and so creative on the inside.
“Jeff was relentless on offense. He attacked the basket, being physical, getting bumped around. He fought right to the end.”
The Spartans did take a 41-30 lead into halftime, but Giorgi knew that Fond du Lac would make a run.
The Ogichidaag did that, pulling to within five on two occasions, but the Nashwauk-Keewatin was able to stem the tide.
The Spartans would make12 free throws down the stretch to advance into Friday’s championship contest.
“I called a timeout and said, ‘Hey, guys, that was their run. They made their run, now we need to make ours,’” Giorgi said. “We got a bucket right after that, then Spencer (Engel) hit a three.
“We were able to expand that lead and keep it to around 10. We hung on from there.”
Also hitting double figures for the Spartans were Jager Nash with 13, and Engel had 11.
Barney led Fond du Lac with 21 points.
FDL 30 33 — 63
NK 41 34 — 75
Fond du Lac: Jordan Brown 15, Jesus Delapaz 8, Conner Barney 21, Simon LaPrairie 1, Devin Porter 2, Anthony Reynolds 2, Jalen Paulson 8, Rolo Defoe 6.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 3, Spencer Engel 11, Daniel Clusiau 2, Jager Nash 13, Jeff Lorenz 30, Keegen Warmuth 4, Jack Lorenz 5, Brent Keranen 7.
Total Fouls: Fond du Lac 25; Nashwauk-Keewatin 9; Fouled Out: LaPrairie, Jack Lorenz; Free Throws: Fond du Lac 11-17; Nashwauk-Keewatin 28-40; 3-pointers: Brown 4, Engel, Nash, Jeff Lorenz 3.
