HIBBING — All season long, Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey coach Justin Tomberlin has been preaching puck management.
Taking care of the puck is the No. 1 priority because giving it away leads to scoring opportunities for opposing teams.
The Bluejackets turned the puck over five times, which led to five goals as South St. Paul left the Hibbing Memorial Arena with a 7-3 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm Saturday.
The Packers’ first five goals, including two short-handed goals, all came because the Bluejackets gave the puck away in danger areas of the ice.
“When we get the puck on the blueline, we stickhandle twice then we turn it over and they put it in the back of our net,” Hibbing/Chisholm junior Joe Allison said. “It was frustrating.
“It brings the team down, but we have to recover from that.”
Hibbing/Chisholm came out on fire, but the Bluejackets couldn’t get on the board first.
Hibbing/Chisholm took a penalty, and the Bluejackets were doing a good job of killing it off until an errant clearing attempt found its way back to Hibbing/Chisholm’s net.
Brandon Reynolds lit the lamp at 14:32 to give the Packers a 1-0 lead.
The Bluejackets went on the power play at 16:25, but a cross-ice pass was intercepted by Matt Wincentsen, who scored at 16:57 to put South St. Paul up 2-0.
To make matters worse, the Packers scored short-handed again to start the second period when another turnover was put into the net by Jacob Saver at the 28-second mark, and Hibbing/Chisholm dug itself a big hole.
What was it going to take for the Bluejackets to get back into the game?
“Not turning the puck over,” Allison said. “We have to figure it out. We have to make hard plays on the blueline, and getting it out, dumping the puck instead of trying to go through a guy.”
Allison was responsible for getting the Bluejackets back in the game when he scored a power-play goal at 5:41, which should have given Hibbing/Chisholm new life.
Did it?
“I was hoping it would give a lot more than it did,” Allison said. “It didn’t seem like it gave a whole ton. It seemed like we were dead today, for some reason.”
One more give-away allowed Sever to score his second goal of the day at 7:48, but Allison scored another power-play goal at 9:29 to make it 4-2.
That two-goal deficit didn’t last long as Wincentsen scored at 15:39 as goals were being exchanged. It was hard for the Bluejackets to gain any ground.
“You get frustrated,” Allison said. “You’re trying to put the puck back in the net, and trying to keep it to a minimum amount of goals, then they go and score a goal. You get mad.”
Just 4:11 into the third period, Blake Frider beat Packer goaltender Jacob Lissic to make it 5-3.
“We still had a chance,” Allison said. “We had to play our game the right way. We had to capitalize on the penalties we had there. Our power play looked a little spotty today.”
The Bluejackets did score two man-advantage goals, but Hibbing/Chisholm had seven opportunities on the power play with the man advantage.
“You have to put the puck in the net,” Allison said. “We’re averaging like 1 ½ goals per game. We have to get more. We’re going to win games if we can score more goals. It’s tough when you can’t put the puck in the net.”
Frider’s goal did give the Bluejackets some life, but just over one minute later (4:11), Saver scored his third goal of the game to make it 6-3.
Joshua Lissick would end the scoring, lighting the lamp at 16:49 on the power play.
Jacob Lissick would stop14 shots. Evan Radovich had 12 saves in two periods of work. Vitek Vozdecky had 11 saves in the third period.
SSP 3 3 1—7
HC 0 2 1—3
First Period — 1. SSP, Brandon Reynolds (Jacob Saver, Lucas McClellan), pp, 14:32; 2. SSP, Matt Wincentsen, sh, 16:51.
Second Period — 3, SSP, Saver (Wincentsen), sh, :28; 4. HC, Joe Allison (Kasey Kemp, Ethan Lund), pp, 5:41; 5. SSP, Saver (Wincentsen, Owen Ramirez), 7:48; 6. HC, Allison (Matt Edmonds), pp, 9:29; 7. SSP, Wincentsen (Carter Heimert, Saver), 15:39.
Third Period — 8. HC, Blake Frider (Michael Galli, Mitchell Ziemba), 3:05; 9. SSP, Saver, 4:11; 10. SSP, Joshua Lissick (Wincentsen), pp, 16:49.
Goalie Saves — South St. Paul, Jacob Lissick 6-4-4—14; Hibbing/Chisholm, Evan Radovich 7-5-x—12; Vitek Vozdecky x-x-11—11.
Penalties — South St. Paul 8-24, one misconduct; Hibbing/Chisholm 4-11.
