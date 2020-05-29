HIBBING — Since the eighth-grade, Cheyenne Smith has been steadily improving her golf game.
She wanted her game to crescendo during her senior season on the Hibbing High School girls golf team.
Smith was ready for that to happen, then the coronavirus hit and shut down all athletics for the season.
Smith will never know how her senior year would have turned out.
“I had improved a lot,” Smith said. “I was getting help from the coaches, and I was seeing a private coach as well. That helped me out a lot. I was excited. I had already been going to lessons prior to the season at Eagle Ridge.
“He had a lot of good tips for me and a couple of the other girls who went with me. I improved a lot because of that coach. I would have been prepared because I was working hard already.”
The golf season was supposed to start on March 23. Everything was interrupted on March 16, so Smith never even got an official practice in.
“I was excited to see the girls on the team because I missed them,” Smith said. “I would have been the only senior, so I was excited for that, too. I would have been the No. 1 player, but I heard corona was becoming more of an issue.
“Schools were going to be shutting down and sports weren’t going to happen. I was hoping everything would turn out OK, but I prepared myself for the fact that we weren’t going to have a season. We weren’t going to get any golf in.
“It was more of an emotional preparation this might get canceled. It’s sad, honestly.”
Smith might be missing out on her senior season, but she’s taking it all in stride.
“Nobody has ever gone through this,” she said. “It’s a first for all of us. It sounds kind of unfair, but I’ll definitely have a good story to tell my kids. We’ll be known as the first class to not have a sports season.”
To keep busy, Smith has been golfing to somewhat simulate a season.
“It helps a lot,” Smith said. “I miss competing, but I realized how much I missed golfing with family and friends. Now, it’s just for fun, but I do miss seeing my teammates. That’s the biggest thing.
“I also miss a lot of the other girls on the other teams. It would have been nice to see them one last time.”
Smith was working at Moxie before the pandemic hit. Next fall, she will be attending Bemidji State University getting a degree in the social work program.
With no more athletics on the horizon, Smith can concentrate specifically on her studies.
“I will be doing stuff for the band while I’m there, but no sports,” Smith said. “At least golf is a lifelong thing. You can always go out and do that.”
