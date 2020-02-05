Grand Rapids Herald-Review
GRAND RAPIDS — Although he is a senior who has concentrated on the distance freestyle events for most of his career, Brett Skyles is making a big transition this season.
Skyles – a member of the Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team – has gone from the long-distance freestyle events to concentrating this season on the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke along with swimming in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays.
And, it is working out for him.
“I used to be a huge distance swimmer, only swimming the 500 and 200,” said Skyles. “But recently it is way too much work when I don’t have to and it’s much nicer swimming the easier events but still put in the same amount of effort.
“I think my success is a little unexpected. As a distance swimmer, I had been swimming distance for like six years and when I was thrown in a sprint event, I thought, ‘Oh boy.’ But I think I did better than what everyone was expecting.”
Skyles – the son of Barbara and Brett Skyles – said he has been involved in swimming for eight years and he said he has enjoyed competing in the sport.
“My teammates, my captains from those years previously always kept me going,” Skyles, who also competes on the Thunderhawk boys track and field team in the spring, said. “Athletics have had a huge impact on my life, not only physically keeping me in good shape, but meeting new friends and new people. Coach (Melissa) Rauzi has been a motivation for me to keep striving to be my best self.”
Skyles said the fact that the Thunderhawks won the section True Team title earlier in the year has been a huge senior season highlight.
“As a younger kid you feel it’s not so much on you but as a senior to win those types of meets, it definitely feels good,” Skyles said.
Grand Rapids coach Melissa Rauzi said Skyles has been a freestyle distance swimmer in past years, but that a transition to the shorter freestyle races have provided results for the swimmer. She added that he also has been struggling with a shoulder issue.
“I think he swam the 500 once this year and we decided to make him a sprinter,” Rauzi said. “So he’s been sprinting and he has tried the breaststroke and he took first in a meet – and I think he is pretty proud of that. He is balancing a lot of different things with swimming.”
Rauzi said Skyles stands out in the classroom and is a good teammate who is respectful at all times.
“He backs me up as a coach, and even though he didn’t wish to be a captain of the team, he has definitely been a leader this year. I am going to miss him a lot next year,” Rauzi said.
Skyles said it would be nice to get to swim in the state meet and he said that is his goal for the season. He feels he has a pretty good chance in a couple of events. He has competed at state in the past in True Team and he was an alternate for a relay the state meet last year.
“I have good chances specifically in my relays, but honestly, the biggest thing I want to see is my teammates do well,” Skyles explained. “Some of them work so hard; they work after practice and some of them work really hard. I think the best thing would be to see some of the younger guys really place well and perhaps go to state.
“For myself, it is close and definitely reachable. I’m there.”
Although he said it is hard for him to say, he feels academics for student-athletes are more important than the athletics. He said he plans to enter the U.S. Air Force where he figures to serve 20 years while obtaining his education. He said he plans to study neuroscience and ultimately perform neurosurgery.
“Sure, being in shape is good for you but you want to do well in school and if you don’t do well there it is hard to have a good future with that even if you are a good athlete,” Skyles – who has a 3.8 grade point average – said. “But I definitely think being a student is first.”
