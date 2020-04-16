Mesabi East senior Noah Shuck had a dream of his come true Wednesday.
The Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East Golden Bear goalie signed a contract with the Minnesota Mullets, a tier III junior hockey team based out of Minneapolis and part of the United States Premier Hockey League.
Shuck will begin playing with the Mullets beginning in the 2020-2021 season.
Shuck has had the idea of playing junior hockey in his mind for quite some time and says finally putting pen to paper was hard to describe.
“It was pretty cool,” Shuck said Thursday. “It means a lot. To continue pursuing my hockey career, it’s something you always dream about.
“I’ve known for a while that I wanted to keep playing hockey past high school and starting off with junior hockey and going from there seemed like the right idea.”
The Mullets are coached by Chris Walby, former head coach and general manager for the Minnesota Iron Rangers. Shuck says a connection with Walby started getting him down the path of making him available for junior hockey teams.
“He’s a good friend of my parents. He was texting me throughout the high school season just wishing me good luck here and there. So I reached out to him and he got me started on this recruiting process.”
Shuck also said Minneapolis (where the Mullets make their home) was a good place to land as it’s not too far away, but still close to home.
“I definitely kept that in mind when I was thinking about where I wanted to play. I wanted to keep my eye on the Twin Cities more so I’m glad I ended up there.”
That also works out well for Shuck’s family, who have supported the Golden Bear product from the very beginning.
“My parents and my grandparents were huge for me in all the support they gave me. The time my parents took off work to watch me play and all the times my grandparents drove up to see me. They do everything they can to watch me and I know they’ll do what they can to keep watching me.”
Less than two months away from graduation, Shuck says the end of his senior year of high school has been different than he’d expected due to the impact of COVID-19.
“It’s tough not being in class and not being able to see your friends and teammates every day. We keep in touch playing video games and things like that and we all try to keep in shape in our own ways doing what we can. I’m getting through it pretty well. There’s nothing we can do about it as kids so we just have to push through it.”
With graduation around the corner, Shuck says he’s ready for the next phase in life.
“It’s been emotional with everything going on but I’m definitely looking forward to graduating and moving on to that next chapter. Getting a chance to continue my hockey career is all I could ask for so I’m excited to get started with it.”
