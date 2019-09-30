Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — When it comes to playoff experience, the Hibbing High School girls tennis team only had four players that have gone through the 7AA grind.
Allie Bussey, Abigail Sullivan, Maddie Rewertz and Annika Lundell are those four players. Claire Rewertz and Megan Bussey have a little bit of experience.
Other than that, Bluejacket coach Gary Conda has a young team heading into their first Section 7AA experience when Hibbing opens section play today when Andover comes to town for a noon contest.
That match will either be played at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts, or it could be moved to the Quad Cities Tennis Center in Virginia, depending on the weather conditions.
Those four players are going to have to grow up quickly if the Bluejackets are going to advance to the second round of the tourney, but Conda isn’t necessarily concerned about that.
“I like it this way because the other team is probably in the same scenario,” Conda said. “I know they will have some nervous kids, too, so it all evens out. It really does.”
All Conda is concerned about is the play of his team.
They know exactly what they have to do to be successful.
“It’s still all about the basics, putting serves in and getting it back,” Conda said. “We had a lot of quick points in our games this season. We had trouble getting things started. We have to eliminate the double faults, getting return back and getting our serve in.
“We have to make our points longer, and not give any free points this time. We have to have some consistency, or it’s not going to happen.”
Skill-wise, Conda believes this team has come a long way since practice started on Aug. 12.
“I know we’re more consistent,” Conda said. “I know our serves are better. Now, it’s about how we compete. That’s been our nemesis all year, how we compete, how we play under pressure.
“It’s been mixed. Some of the girls have definitely gotten mentally stronger, but I’m still waiting on a couple of the others. Somehow, we have to find that by today.”
As far as lineups go, Conda had to set three of them. Which one he uses will be dependent upon his gut feeling before the match.
“I basically have a strong singles lineup, my four best singles players, then a balanced doubles lineup,” Conda said. “I have a strong doubles lineup, with four equal singles players, and I have a balanced lineup, which is a combination of the two.
“Unless I see four sure points, I generally go with a balanced lineup. I’ve been looking at it, and I’m going to use a balanced one. We’re definitely deeper now, I have 15 girls, and extras got a lot of play this year. It’s going to make a difference today.”
Hibbing does have the advantage of beating Andover Saturday by the score of 4-3.
“I went a little different with my lineup that day,” Conda said. “They, like us, were missing two players. We’ll have a full squad, and I’m sure they will get their two players back. I’m expecting another 4-3 match.
“I’m not sure how we’re going to play it. I’m hoping to win three of the four singles matches, and hopefully, do better in doubles. I expect to do better at second and third doubles. We’ll be stronger with our players back in those positions.”
If the Bluejackets can pull it out, next up will be No. 1 Elk River on Thursday. The Elks are ranked sixth in the state in Class AA.
“My last words are going to be we’re going to play with confidence and we’re going to play with desire,” Conda said. “That’s about it. I don’t want to make it too complicated for them.
“We’re going to be serious, and we’re going to play like we deserve to win this whole thing. Elk River, that’s what we’re playing for.”
