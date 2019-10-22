Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHERRY — The Cherry High School volleyball team finished 17-5 during the regular season, and all of that can be placed on the shoulders of Kaelyn Kudis and Katie Peterson.
The Tiger seniors have been exemplary leaders for Coach LeAnn Adkisson’s team, and she’s hoping that continues when No. 3 Cherry opens Section 7A play today, hosting North Woods in a 7 p.m., contest at the Cherry High School Gymnasium.
Both Kudis and Peterson have been leading the team in kills, blocks and digs.
“They did a great job being leaders this year,” Adkisson said. “They’re super positive, and they themselves, work hard in practice and in the games. They, along with the underclassmen, had great attitudes and work ethics.
“They gelled together well as a team.”
Peterson and Kudis are so committed to the sport that they took some time to help coach the elementary program in Cherry.
That’s the same thing that happened with Adkisson. When she was a junior, her coach, former Tiger mentor and now Chisholm coach Pam Pioske, got her involved in the coaching profession.
“They love the game, and they’re mentoring the girls,” Adkisson said. “They’re incredibly helpful. They understand the game, and they’re starting to teach it to everyone else. I asked the girls who wants to coach because you can see a difference in the girls that do that.
“That leads to a better understanding of the game. I took that into my coaching, and I try to get the girls to do the same.”
Individually, Kudis has been leading Cherry in blocks, but she’s also a capable attacker. Peterson is a solid all-around
player.
“Katie gets underestimated a lot,” Adkisson said. “She’s a solid player, who makes very few errors. She goes unnoticed a lot of the time. She gets the most points without error.”
Setting those two up is Lauren Staples. She runs the Tigers’ offense.
“Lauren is smart,” Adkisson said. “She’s been setting for a long time. She knows how to adjust to each of her hitters. That’s important. She has a good head for the game, which is true of all of my girls.
“They all play smart. Now, we have to work on making less errors.”
Cherry will have to put it all together against a North Woods team that comes into the contest with a 16-11 record and the No. 6 seed in the tourney. The Grizzlies beat Littlefork-Big Falls in round one Monday.
North Woods top hitters are Coley Olson and Karlyn Pierce. The setter is Morgan Burnett.
“When we played them during the season, their main setter was out with an injury,” Adkisson said. “She is back now. We can’t take they lightly. We have to be scrappy. We have to be on our toes and ready to play the game.
“Our girls can hit around a block well. We’ll have to be able to adjust. We have to take a look at their defense and work around it.”
To that end, Adkisson will have one simple message for her team.
“I’m going to remind them to be positive, have great attitudes, work hard and have fun playing the game they love,” Adkisson said.
