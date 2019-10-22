Hibbing Daily Tribune
NASHWAUK — If the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team wants to advance into the third round of the playoffs, the Spartans will have to pick up their game.
Against Northeast Range, Nashwauk-Keewatin played just well enough to beat the Nighthawks, but the Spartans didn’t execute as well as they should have.
That’s going to have to change today when Nashwauk-Keewatin travels to Ely to take on the Timberwolves in a 7 p.m., Section 7A second-round contest.
Ely is the No. 2 seed in the tourney, so the Spartans won’t be able to get a way with too many unforced errors.
“We have to go in there making all of our serves,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Jessica Noonan said. “We have to get low on defense. We have to make sure we’re covering our hitters, and we have to make sure we’re hitting the holes.”
According to Noonan, the Timberwolves have middle hitter Brielle Kallberg, who can be a force on the court. The Spartans’ main objective is limiting the damage she can do on the court.
“They have some strong hitters,” Noonan said. “She’s very good. She can crush the ball, especially when you don’t get a block up on her. Our block is going to be a key. I’ll be depending on my middles to communicate with the outsides, getting to where they need to be.
“They have to close up those holes.”
But that’s not the only player Ely has. Nashwauk-Keewatin will have to be cognizant of that entire Timberwloves’ attack.
“They have a lot of consistent players,” Noonan said. “They have a well-rounded team. If we can remain consistent on our end, then, hopefully, that will throw off their game a little bit.
“That should help us over the course of the night.”
The Spartans did lose to Ely (23-3) 3-0 on Oct. 10. What needs to change from that game into this one?
“We have to play smart ball, look for their holes and try to run a quicker offense,” Noonan said. “Some of them are used to running a quicker offense. They have been practicing their quicks, and placing the ball on the other side of the net.”
The winner moves on the quarterfinals, which will be held Friday, and they will play the winner of Cherry and North Woods.
What will Noonan tell her team before this contest?
“I will tell them to have confidence, have fun and keep their intensity high,” Noonan said.
