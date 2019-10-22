Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — On Monday, the Chisholm High School volleyball team had some players in their first Section 7A Playoffs and it showed.
Bluestreak coach Pam Pioske said they looked a little nervous, but eventually, they overcame those jitters and got back to business in a win over Bigfork.
Pioske is hoping that experience carries over into Chisholm’s Section 7A second-round contest against Deer River, which begins at 7 p.m., today on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
That nervousness caused the Bluestreaks to make some unforced errors, which were cleaned up by sets two and three of that match against the Huskies.
“In our first game, we were off due to a little bit of nerves,” Pioske said. “For the younger girls, it was their first playoff game ever. They didn’t want to let the older girls down, so they put too much pressure on themselves.”
Fortunately for Chisholm, things got better in games two and three, and that’s what the Bluestreaks need to carry over into this match with the No. 12 seeded Warriors.
“We were more consistent with our hitting and serving,” Pioske said. “We have to keep that going and take care of the ball. If we do that, we should have a good game.”
It also hurt when libero Gabby Walters went down with an injury. That changed the complexion of Chisholm’s defense.
“We had to adjust and put a couple of girls (Lola Huhta and Emma DuChamp) in the back row,” Pioske said. “They stepped it up. They got things figured out.”
Walters was back at practice Tuesday, but she’ll game a game-time decision.
“She’s not 100-percent, but we’re hoping she’ll be better today,” Pioske said. “We’ll wait and see. If she can’t play, we’ll do the same thing we did Monday. Lola and Emma will play back row.
“Their defense is good. They both did great in games two and three, and they should be able to do great today, if we need them.”
Huhta and DuChamp are used to playing front row only, so how will it affect their games by playing all-around?
“Maybe a little bit because they don’t get a lot of time in the back row rotation,” Pioske said. “We always practice it, but these two girls are in shape. They will be fine.”
Chisholm owns a 3-0 victory over Deer River this season, which should bode well heading into this contest.
Pioske isn’t taking anything for granted, however.
“You never know what will happen,” Pioske said. “We have to make sure we’re playing our game and not overthink it by looking forward to the next game. Deer River is playing at the top of its game, especially if it beat Hill City.”
When the Warriors go on the offensive, Pioske said their middles are their best hitters.
“We have good blocking in the middle,” Pioske said. “We should be able to stop them.”
Pioske knows her team has a height advantage over Deer River, so that should aid Chishiolm’s attack.
“We should be able to hit down the line from the outsides,” Pioske said. “If we run a first-tempo set, we should be able to hit our easiest shots, which is in the seam. Of course, we have Abby (Thompson). She’s our go-to hitter.
“They don’t have the height of Abby, so she could be hitting over them quite a bit.”
The winner of this contest will advance into the quarterfinals, which will be Friday.
If the Bluestreaks happen to win, it would be their first quarterfinal appearance in three seasons.
“We have to make sure they’re hitting consistently, and not hitting it into the net or out,” Pioske said. “It’s making sure we’re in control at all times. If we do that, we should be fine.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.