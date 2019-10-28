Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — With one week to go before the Section 7A Meet, the Chisholm High School girls swimming team will get to blow off some steam.
That’s because the Bluestreaks have been working hard all season long preparing for those final meets of the season.
Chisholm will get that chance today when they take part in the Pumpkin Relays, which are being held today, beginning at 5 p.m., at the Mesabi East High School Pool.
Joining the Bluestreaks and Giants in the event will be Eveleth-Gilbert and Northeast Range.
Chisholm coach Jessica Rice said this is a nice meet for her swimmers to have some fun before sections.
“We don’t score at this meet, and we have a pumpkin relay at the end of it,” Rice said. “It’s important to have fun because a couple of weeks before sections, we put a lot of work in practice.
“It gets serious before sections. It’s nice to have this little meet before we buckle down for the section meet.”
According to Rice, her team has had its share of ups-and-downs this season, but the Bluestreaks are starting to round into shape.
“We’re doing well,” she said. “We had a couple of injuries that we’re finally getting clear of, so we’re on a good path as we think about sections next week.”
Rice said two of her swimmers, Clara Nelson and Ava Baumgard, have been performing well as of late.
“Clara has done well in her events (200 individual relay and 100 backstroke),” Rice said. “She’s had some good time drops there. Ava Baumgard has been doing well, too. She’s dropped a significant amount of time from last year to this year.
“They’ve been holding steady in the events that they’re put in. We’ve been consistent at swimming them. There’s been a lot of time drops and not a lot of time gains. We had a couple of tough meets, here and there, but we’ve been able to pull it together for the next one.”
With such a small team, Rice said all of the girls have given everything they’ve got and more.
“They’re attitudes are good,” Rice said. “They always have quite a workload at meets. They always have to swim in three or four events. With a small team, you expect that. Even so, they’re holding steady in their events.
“They’re excited for sections. They’re excited to see where they will end up this year. Most of what we’ve done has been good.
At this meet, Rice said she’s not necessarily looking for swimmers to fill out her section roster.
“I just want them to have fun,” she said. “I switched up the lineup because I want to see them have fun. There’s been some fluctuations here and there with some of them, but I already know what they’ve been swimming all year. I do know the lineup for sections already.
