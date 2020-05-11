KEEWATIN — On May 2, Daniel Schwartz was expecting to be competing at the Doc Savage Meet at Cheever Field.
Following the meet, a barbecue was scheduled to help celebrate his birthday on the same day.
Unfortunately for Schwartz, that celebration never took place as the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all high school and college sports.
Like his fellow seniors, Schwartz is feeling the pinch of the virus, which took away his senior track season with the Bluejackets.
Like most seniors, Schwartz was looking forward to the start of practice on March 9. He was hoping for bigger and better things from himself in 2020.
“I had the experience of competing at sections last year, and I thought that if I worked hard enough, I could make it to state this year,” Schwartz said. “It’s been crazy, but all of our coaches have come out to support us after losing our senior year. It’s a weird experience, that’s all I can say.”
Schwartz occupied his time in the winter as one of the managers of the Hibbing boys basketball team, but he was also getting himself in shape for track season.
“I had the weight room class, but every once in a while, I would ask Coach McDonald if I could go in the weight room, so I could be stronger as soon as the season hit,” Schwartz said. “It helped a lot. I got stronger and stronger.
“We were all working to climax before the outdoor season started, but it’s gone. The memories will stick with you, so it’s something you want to get back, always.”
When the season started, Schwartz said everything looked good, but it took a turn for the worse as that first week of practice came to a conclusion.
“Those first couple of days were nice,” Schwartz said. “You had hope for a track season. It was exciting to see everybody back in track.”
As is usually the case, the Bluejackets were supposed to compete in an indoor meet on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Superior, but as the pandemic became more prevalent, all of those plans started to dissipate quickly.
“It was scary at first, then the state high school league got involved and capped it there,” Schwartz said.
Even so, Schwartz was holding out hope that after Easter, a portion of the schedule could be played out, but the coronavirus started spreading more and more.
That’s when Schwartz lost all faith in having a season.
“I wish I could have gotten one more season, but it was something they had to do,” Schwartz said. “It's not only for my health, but the health of all the other people, too. Initially, I didn’t think they were going to suspend it.
“I was pumped up to go into this season of track and being able to miss school. That’s the best part of track, then they brought up corona every day. You have to listen to the rules.”
Schwartz said that Hibbing coach James Plese did give him a shot and disc to take home, so he could keep up his workouts.
“I’d go to the track every now and then to throw and reminisce,” Schwartz said. “The Doc Savage was on my birthday. It’s an exciting meet, and usually, we have a big barbecue after the meet. We couldn’t get there after this stuff broke out.”
Last Thursday, the Bluejacket coaching staff did celebrate all of their seniors by doing drive bys by their homes. They also handed out signs that said #Bluejacketstrong.
“I loved that,” Schwartz said. “I appreciated that 100-percent. They did that mini-parade for all of the seniors. They honked and gave us that sign. That got to me. I had to bite my tongue a little bit.
“Coach Plese has been an awesome coach in my four years. I love that guy to death. I love all of those coaches individually. That made my day go from good to better. That shows the commitment these coaches have for their players.”
To keep busy, Schwartz does his homework in the morning. He gets in some exercise, then does nothing by yard work, doing chores like chopping wood.
“I decided to focus on grades, but eventually, I have to go out and get a job,” he said.
All the while, Schwartz tries to keep a positive spin on a negative situation.
“The coaches have made it easier to keep our heads held high,” Schwartz said. “It’s all of those lessons they taught us like to keep going. It’s sad and emotional, but that’s that way it is.”
