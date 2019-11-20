Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Over the past six years, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team has had an operating system of 2.0.
That was life with Abby McDonald, McKenzie Maki and Lizzy Tuomi.
Now, that operating system is being upgraded to 3.0, or life without McDonald, Maki and Tuomi.
How that plays out will begin today when the Bluejackets travel to Coleraine to take on Greenway in a 7 p.m., contest at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
According to Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe, it’s going to be different not having those three players around.
“Everybody got used to her handling the ball and controlling what we do on the offensive end, being a leader throughout games and practice,” LaCoe said. “These girls are doing a good job so far at practice.
“They’re on their own. It’s life after, not just Abby, but Lizzy and McKenzie, who had been around for so many years. It’s definitely a change, but a good change. The girls are working hard in practice, getting better every day. We’ll see what happens.”
The burden of the 2019-20 season now falls upon the shoulders of seniors Kourtney Manning, Madison Lampton and Natalie Hertling.
“Kourtney and Maddy are two of our captains, and they’ve shown good leadership throughout the summer and in the fall, in the weightroom and in the gym,” LaCoe said. “That has to continue.
“The girls have to trust each other and play as a unit.
In the Bluejackets scrimmages last weekend, LaCoe said his girls were trying to do too much.
“Too much one-on-one stuff. Too much not relying on your teammates and our offense,” LaCoe said. “We’ll be looking for them to patient on the offensive end, and we have limit our turnovers.
“We had a lot of turnovers last Saturday, and in practice, that has been one of our problems. We have to reduce that today.”
The junior class consists of veterans Haley Hawkinson and Jacie Clusiau, along with Kenzie Clough.
“They will be the ones handling the ball and getting us into our offense,” LaCoe said. “Being guards, they have to be strong. We can’t rely on Abby anymore. It’s going to be a team effort with those three, and Reese (Aune) coming in off of the bench.”
Depth might be a problem for Hibbing. Last year, LaCoe did play eight or nine players. This year, he’ll have to develop that depth to give his players some rest.
“We’ll be thin at the depth part of it,” he said. “We were fortunate last year, playing eight or nine deep, and giving Abby a rest. That was the first year she got a rest. It was a change for her.
“These girls will have to go extended minutes, and hopefully, we stay out of foul trouble. They’re in shape, so that’s a good thing.”
Picking up the scoring slack from McDonald, Tuomi and Maki will have to be a team effort.
“If we have one or two girls doing all of our scoring, we’ll be in trouble,” LaCoe said. “We’ll have to get it from all areas, and that’s going to happen. Fanci (Wiliams) and Kourtney, with rebounding, they should be able to get some easy baskets.
“Kourtney is being more aggressive on the offensive end. She’s long, and she can jump. She’ll have to utilize that. We’ll have to rely on her.”
How Hibbing rebounds will be a determining factor on the success the team has this year.
“That’s a part of our game that I’m concerned about,” LaCoe said. “They will have to control the inside, contain teams to one shot. If they do that, we’ll be alright.”
Defensively, LaCoe hasn’t set anything in stone, so everything is in play.
“That will be our key,” he said. “We’re going to have to get after it on the defensive end. There’s going to be games where we’re going to struggle scoring. That’s just a fact. We have to be strong and rely on our defense.
“It’s going to be pressing. We should be able to do that this year. We have to slow the game down for the other team. I’m not sure if it’ll be man or zone at this point, but we’ll be working on everything to figure out where we’re at.”
Limiting those turnovers will be the biggest key, however.
The Bluejackets have to play smart basketball.
“It’s the little things,” LaCoe said. “Some it’s panicking. Some of it is the person receiving the pass not being in the right position, hiding behind the defense. We’ve seen a lot of tipped balls.
“I don’t know if that’s because we’re playing good defense, but I’m thinking it’s not that in practice,” LaCoe said. “That’s going to be an important part of the game, turnovers and rebounding.”
As for experience, it’s there. Most of these players were on that Section 7AAA championship team, so they have that to fall back on.
“It’s not like they don’t have experience,” LaCoe said. “Haley has been a starter for the last two years. Jacie was in there. Kourtney has been there. Those three have the most experience, but Fanci, Maddy and McKenzie have been on the JV team, practicing against Abby, Lizzy and Kenzie the last three years.
“They’ve gotten better. It’s time for them to show what they’ve been doing. They worked hard in the offseason. They’ve all been the weight room. They’re expecting to not have a letdown. I’m not either.”
