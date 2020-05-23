HIBBING — Back in the day, having a big man on a team was the exception rather than the rule.
That’s what put the 1948 Hibbing High School boys basketball team head and shoulders above the rest of their competition.
The Bluejackets had Milan Knezovich as their man in the middle, and Knezovich proved to be a dominant force in the paint.
George Cicmil, who is the only member of that team still around, played with Willard Tuomi, Loye St. Julien, Frank Owens, Dan Lastovich, Donald Gorence, George Grecula, Leo Kinzel, Knezovich, Clarence Kleffman, Lawrence Laurienzo and Joe Kern.
“It was a good team,” Cicmil said. “Most of the players were good and some were exceptional. Milan was the main person. He had the height, and he was stronger than anyone else.”
Knezovich stood 6-feet-5-inches tall, which was unusual in that era of basketball.
“He was the go-to guy,” Cicmil said. “For that time, he was tall, plus, he was good and he was strong. He didn’t have lightning speed like they have now, but in those days, the game was different.
“It was a much-slower game in those days.”
Cicmil said he was back up for Knezovich, and he played a forward spot, too.
“I wasn’t in the starting lineup, but I played enough,” Cicmil said. “I didn’t score a lot of points. Willard was a good long-shot shooter. He was the best with the long shots. Our
offense revolved around Milan.”
Games weren’t high scoring during that era.
Cicmil said there weren’t many times when teams scored well over 40 points.
“That was it,” Cicmil said. “The games were basic. There was no running like they do now. It was a set offense, and you passed the ball around. You worked it around with the plays that they had you do.
“You had to find openings. It wasn’t a fast game like it is now.”
The coach of that team was Mario Retica. What made Retica so special?
“The way he handled a game, and practices, too,” Cicmil said. “He worked with each one of the players. He knew the game. He was a good coach.”
In the District 28 Tournament, Hibbing would beat Chisholm in the districts, sending it into the finals against rival Buhl.
Against the Bulldogs in the District 28 title game, the Bulldogs had a six-point lead late, which, according to a Hibbing Daily Tribune story on that day, said the spectators were heading to the doors, thinking the game was over.
In a matter of seconds, the Bluejackets came back to tie the score, with Tuomi netting the tying basket, a controversial one in fact, to send the game into overtime, or so everybody thought.
Buhl was celebrating a victory, while Hibbing was hoping the game was tied.
The game officials had to check with the scorers table to make sure the clock hadn’t run out when the gun sounded.
When everything was said and done, the basket counted, sending the game into overtime tied 29-29.
The game went into overtime with the score tied 29-29.
Hibbing would pull the game out and according to the same article, it was the most spectacular game ever played at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
That win sent Hibbing on the Region 7 title game against Gilbert.
It was a back-and-forth game, with Knezovich would score 33 points in the game, which Hibbing won 49-40.
It would be the Bluejackets’ first state appearance since 1921.
Buhl coach Rossi admitted that he didn’t know how to stop Knezovich, and he thought the Bluejackets would make themselves felt in the state tournament.
The dressing room was a bedlam of laughing, yelling, wildly cheering youngsters, that Hibbing Tribune article stated. Knezovich received most of the backslapping, but he was the first to say that everybody played a hand in the victory
For the young men of Hibbing, it would be their first time in the big city.
“We didn’t travel like they do now, in coaches,” Cicmil said. “The businessmen took us down. We went halfway down to Little Falls. One of Mario’s friends was the coach at Little Falls.
“We stopped there and practiced on their floor, then we continued the trip to the cities. It was the first time we saw all of the tall buildings. It was quite an experience.”
In the Twin Cities, Cicmil said the team stayed at the Sheridan Hotel in Minneapolis.
“We didn’t do much of anything other than watching the other games and hanging out in the hotel,” Cicmil said. “We got to know some of the other players.”
The Bluejackets, according to Cicmil, placed third in that tourney.
Hibbing took on Anoka in the first round of the tournament.’
The Tornadoes were led by Coach Jack Campbell, who played for Hamline University, and 6-2 Pete Castle and sharpshooter Bud Rainbow.
The Bluejackets would go on to beat Anoka in that quarterfinal contest.
Next up was Hopkins. The Royals would defeat Hibbing, sending the Bluejackets into the third-place game.
In that game, Knezovich scored 11 points in a 27-23 victory over Mountain Lake in front of 17,311 spectators.
That win closed out the most successful season in Hibbing High School history.
Knezovich was named all-state after the tourney.
“That wasn’t too bad,” Cicmil said. “We had a decent team, We could compete with the rest of them. We didn’t get blown out or anything like that. All of the games were close.”
Bemidji would beat Hopkins for the state title.
Hibbing advanced to state in 1949 as well, but the results were a little different.
“We had quite a few guys returning, so that was a halfway-decent team, too.”
