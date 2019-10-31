MESABI DAILY NEWS
ESKO — The Mesabi East football team had a few bright moments, but the perennial powerhouse that is Moose Lake/Willow River showed up Thursday, denying the Giants a trip to state, 36-8.
The Rebels put up one score in each of the first three quarters and two in the fourth to keep the contest out of reach for Mesabi East. The Giants had an impressive flea flicker pass from Gavin Skelton to Cole Swanson for a 58-yard touchdown that got the Giants on the board in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late by that point.
The first ML/WR score came on the first drive of the game and lasted just over eight minutes. Mesabi East looked to stop it early, but a face mask penalty against the Giants on fourth and 16 extended the drive and, eventually, led to a Rebels score. Blake Juhl puncher the ball in from one yard out and ML/WR led 8-0 after the opening frame.
The Rebels scored once more late in the second quarter on a nine yard run from Logan Privette that put them up 16-0 heading into the break.
Mesabi East had one good shot at a score near the end of the half, but couldn’t get closer than the Rebel 24 before turning it over on downs.
Kicking off the second half, ML/WR came out with a squib kick that caught Mesabi East off guard. The Rebels recovered and with great field position, scored again less than two minutes into the third on a 15-yard run from Juhl that made it 24-0 after the two-pointer.
The Rebels once again went with the squib kick on the ensuing kickoff and again recovered the ball. The Giants were bailed out, however, on a Juhl fumble that was recovered by Mesabi East.
The Giants had their next best opportunity to score come two drives later with Cole Meyer breaking free for 13 yards to give Mesabi East a first and 10 at the Rebels 19. The Giants could only gain seven more yards, however, and failed to convert on another fourth down, giving the ball back to ML/WR with less than a minute to go in the third.
That same drive early in the fourth, Rebels quarterback Mason Olson threw a bomb out to teammate Adam Olson for a 76 yard connection. From there, Logan Orvedahl punched it in on a five-yard run to put the Rebels up 30-0 early in the fourth.
The Giants were able to hold on to the next kickoff and started with solid field position at their own 42. Some trickery was afoot on the first play from scrimmage when quarterback Hunter Hannuksela pitched it to Skelton in the backfield who aired it out to Cole Swanson down field. The two connected for the 58-yard score and the score read 30-8 after the two point throw from Hannuksela to Hunter Levander.
ML/WR added one more touchdown in the fourth to put the final score at 36-8 in favor of the Rebels. Despite the loss, Giants head coach Steve Grams said his team should hang their heads high for coming this far.
“We’re very proud of the guys,” Grams said. “A few weeks ago, we could’ve hung it up after that game against Greenway but our guys came back and fought in the playoffs and played some really nice, tough games against International Falls and Crosby-Ironton.”
The outcome not in their favor, Grams said that the game was put out of reach due to a Mesabi East committing more errors than the Rebels.
“There were times we looked good but many other times when we shot ourselves in the foot. Moose Lake showed us why they win these types of games so often.”
Grams has to give credit to his six seniors on the squad — Cole Meyer, Hunter Levander, Jagr Wippler, Evan Mattson, Devin Litchy and Tyler Ritter — and is hopeful the Giants can find success again if the underclass men follow their example.
“Those six seniors have been great leaders for us and it’s been a hell of a ride with them. Now we hope our guys next year can take what they’ve learned this season and find that drive and go for another 7AA final.
They have to come back in the offseason, lift some weights and set high goals for ourselves that we can achieve.
ME 0 0 0 8 — 8
MLWR 8 8 8 12 — 36
First Quarter
MLWR: Blake Juhl 1 run (Juhl run)
Second Quarter
MLWR: Logan Privette 9 run (Brady Watrin pass from Mason Olson)
Third Quarter
MLWR: Juhl 15 run (Juhl run)
Fourth Quarter
MLWR: Logan Orvedahl 5 run (run fail)
ME: Cole Swanson 58 pass from Gavin Skelton (Hunter Levander pass from Hunter Hannuksela)
MLWR: Watrin 8 pass from Olson (run fail)
