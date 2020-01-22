HIBBING — With one week off to work on things in practice, the Hibbing High School wrestling team is getting ready for the stretch run of their season.
The Bluejackets will get back on the mat today when they host Deer River, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Hibbing coach Ray Pierce, although he wanted to wrestle last week in North Branch and Champlin Park, said it may have been a good thing to have the weekend off.
“It was nice having a few days off,” Pierce said. “The kids recharged a little bit. At this time of the year, we’re not doing much new technique things, we’re honing it. We did get the chance to show a couple of new things this week.
“The kids got to switch up gears a little bit, and now, we’re looking forward to getting back into the grind a little bit.”
That begins with the Warriors, a team that has had Hibbing’s number over the past couple of seasons.
“We’ve been snake-bit against them,” Pierce said. “The last two years, we’ve had teams that should have won. Last year, we were short-handed a little bit, with guys sick and injured.
“We went over there and battled, but we came up a couple points short in the last match. The year before was the same way. It was a dual we should have won, but not having kids at their weights, it ended up being one of those matches.”
This season, Pierce believes his team can win this one.
“We have the team that’s capable of doing it,” Pierce said. “It’s going to be a good dual. They line up well with us as far as their decent kids right on ours or next to them. It’s going to be a nice battle, but we have the ability to come out of it with the win.”
As far as having a set lineup goes, Pierce said he’s close, but\ not all certifications are completed as of today.
“We’re tight at 132, 138 and the 145 range with Cooper (Hendrickson), Hudson (Mann), Bryson (Larrabee) and Owen (Hendrickson),” Pierce said. “They’re right there with each other, so it’s never been a given every week.
“We have a couple of those things to settle, otherwise, we’re pretty-much set. We’ll be finishing certs this week, I’m hoping. Everybody should be where they need to be, then we can dial things up for our quad with Cloquet, which is important to us.”
