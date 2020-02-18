Ted Anderson
Grand Rapids Herald-Review
GRAND RAPIDS — Despite dominating the action, the Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team had just a one-goal lead entering the third period of Tuesday night’s Section 7AA Boys Hockey Tournament quarterfinal contest against Anoka.
The Thunderhawks had trouble getting good scoring chances in the first two periods Tuesday, and led just 1-0 entering the third period. However, in that third period Grand Rapids put it into another gear and scored three goals while outshooting Anoka 21-1 in the third period.
With the big third period, Grand Rapids went on to take a 4-0 victory which advances the Thunderhawks into the section semifinals and a date with the winner of the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton vs. Elk River/Zimmerman game Tuesday which is set for Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth. In the other semifinal game, No. 1 seed Andover plays No. 4 seed Forest Lake at noon.
“It was pretty sloppy in the first and we obviously had some jitters out there but we ended up winning and I’ll take the W any time in the playoffs,” said Grand Rapids coach Wade Chiodo. “We have to come out of the gate better; we have had a couple games in a row now where our first period hasn’t been good.
“We have to understand the importance of playing three solid periods.”
Grand Rapids had the better of the play in the first period but couldn’t put the puck into the net. The Thunderhawks had a 13-4 shot advantage in the period.
Grand Rapids continued to struggle to put the puck into the net in the middle period as Anoka continued to turn in a scrappy effort. Maccrea Murphy finally put the Thunderhawks on the scoreboard when he tallied on a power play with 3:01 left in the second period. There was no more scoring in the period as Grand Rapids took a 1-0 lead into the third period.
The Thunderhawks came out flying in the third period to put the game away. Outshooting the Tornadoes 21-1 in the period, Grand Rapids notched three goals with the first coming at the 5:06 mark on a shot from the point from sophomore defenseman Easton Young. The second came just over two minutes later when sophomore Hayden Demars found the back of the net with a wicked wrist shot.
The final goal was scored by Hunter Bischoff with 5:23 to play.
Senior Carter Clafton needed to make just nine stops in recording the shutout in the nets for Grand Rapids. Joseph Moen of Anoka was forced to stop 47 shots.
Chiodo said he was happy with the way the Thunderhawks played defensively on Tuesday in holding Anoka to just nine total shots on net.
“I guess I wasn’t looking at shots so much, but it was just taking care of pucks,” Chiodo explained. “Tonight was just one of those games where things just weren’t real smooth. It was kind of a real ugly game out there in a sense of how we played but like I said, I’ll take it, it’s a W and we move on.
“Now we get an opportunity to play on Saturday. We have to play hard; I thought our jump was good tonight but we weren’t anticipating well today. We have to get to pucks quick and get pucks in the net.”
Section 7A
Greenway 8
VMIB 0
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team began defense of its Section 7A championship with a dominating 8-0 victory over Virginia-Mt. Iron-Buhl (VMIB) in quarterfinal action Tuesday at Hodgins-Berardo Arena in Coleraine.
Greenway launched 69 shots at the net in the contest. The Raiders led 2-0 after one period on the strength of goals from Ty Donahue and Micah Gernander.
Greenway added two more goals in the second period with Ben Troumbly and Mitchell Vekich both finding the back of the net.
