MOUNTAIN IRON — When someone thinks of Tenacious D, they might think of the American comedy rock duo of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass that formed in 1994.
The tenacious defense fans saw at Monday’s Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball game was anything but humorous for visiting Esko.
The Rangers clamped down the Eskomo offense and found their range from long distance in a convincing 70-42 win over the visitors.
“I liked our intensity,’’ head coach Jeff Buffetta said after the game. However, “we weren’t too happy with the 5:45 p.m. (junior varsity) game. Our intensity wasn’t quite there in the first game of the night. That was the message in the locker room. We have to come out (for the varsity contest) and play a little bit harder and play with a little bit more energy. The girls came out and played hard right off the bat.’’
The stifling defense forced numerous Esko turnovers and helped the Rangers get off to a fast start and a 46-27 lead at the half.
“When we’re moving on defense, that’s going to def help our offense.’’
The impact on the Esko offense was quite evident.
“When we’re moving and putting pressure on ball handlers that makes decision making a lot harder on the other team. When we’re at our best, I think that obviously pays dividends to our style of basketball.’’
After a two-week break, the Rangers started out quite hot from the field and at the free throw line.
The Rangers opened the first half in dominating fashion and never let up. The team’s tough defense had Esko off its game and fueled the MI-B offense.
The Rangers spread the ball around and was out to a 9-0 lead after Mia Ganyo drained a 3-pointer.
Esko’s Jayden Karppinen responded with a 3-pointer to get the visitors on the board, but MI-B was hard to slow down as they had the advantage getting to most loose balls and rebounds.
The Rangers got inside scoring from Jacie Kvas and an array of buckets from beyond the arc to extend their lead to 20-5.
Sarah Wagemaker and Ingrid Hexum helped keep Esko within striking distance, while Brooke Niska and Hali Savela put in some rainbows from long range.
