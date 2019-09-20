LITTLEFORK — Friday night’s battle of two undefeated teams (Mountain Iron-Buhl and North Central) lived up to its billing before the Stars imposed their will in the second half to give the Rangers their first loss of the season, 38-12.
North Central (Littlefork-Big Falls/Kelliher/Northome) racked up 395 yards on the ground as they improved to 4-0 on the year.
The defense for both teams stood tall early on and it took a quarter before the offenses got heated up.
The Rangers got on the board first after shutting down North Central and then using runs by Aidan Bissonette and Dillon Drake, along with quarterback Asher Zubich’s passes to drive to the Stars’ 15-yard line. From there, Zubich hit Hunter Weigel with a 15-yard strike for a 6-0 MI-B lead early in the second.
North Central came right back with their dominant run game of Ben Jourdan and Matt Kennedy. Kennedy ultimately punched it in from 11 yards out and the evently-matched teams went into halftime tied 6-6. The Stars accumulated 169 yards of total offense in the first half, while MI-B was limited to 65 yards total offense.
Things looked like they could be turning in the Rangers’ favor as Zubich, Drake and Bissonette helped drove MI-B to the Stars’ 44 yard line. On the very next play, Zubich found Bissonette for a 44-yard touchdown and the visitors were on top 12-6 at 9:44 of the third.
However, North Central scored the next 32 straight points to notch the victory. The Stars’ Jourdan got his club’s second half outburst going with a 24-yard touchdown run, which put the home team up 14-12 at 4:48 of the third.
The Stars shut down MI-B on its next possession and quickly followed it up with a Jacob Pendergast 40-yard scoring jaunt for a 22-12 lead after three quarters of play.
MI-B was able to get into North Central territory on their next possession, but the drive fizzled out at the Stars’ 34.
North Central quickly cashed in as Pendergast broke free for a 60-yard touchdown run and a 30-12 lead with 10:23 left in the contest.
The Stars continued to slow down MI-B’s offense and closed out the game’s scoring as they took a 38-12 lead on Jourdan’s eight-yard TD run with less than five minutes to play.
MIB 0 6 6 0 — 12
NC 0 6 16 16 — 38
First Quarter
No scoring.
Second Quarter
MIB — Hunter Weigel 15 pass from Asher Zubich (run failed)
NC — Matt Kennedy 11 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
MIB — Aidan Bissonette 40 pass from Zubich (pass failed)
NC — Ben Jourdan 24 run (Jack Gilbert run)
NC — Jacob Pendergast 40 run (Kennedy run)
Fourth Quarter
NC — Pendergast 60 run (Cam McRoberts pass from Gilbert)
NC — Jourdan 8 run (Kennedy run)
