MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team got off to a rough start on Monday night hosting Virginia, but things turned around late in the first half and they coasted to a 63-49 win.
“That was just not a good start for us,” Rangers assistant coach Byron Negen said. “We were not doing anything right out there and it showed on the scoreboard.”
The teams both started out with cold shooting in the opening half.
After 14 minutes of play in the half, the Rangers had a 13-10 lead.
“That was not even close to how we wanted to play,” Negen said. “Our shots were too soft, our defense was not putting the pressure on that we wanted.”
Lexis Trygg put in a lay up to make it a 13-12 game with 3:30 to play in the half.
That’s when things changed.
Mountain Iron-Buhl went on an 18-0 run to end the half and grab a 30-12 lead.
The big plays were Hali Savela making a lay up and then hitting a bucket while being fouled.
She added the free throw and all of a sudden, it was a 21-12 Mountain Iron-Buhl lead.
They weren’t done scoring yet.
Sage Ganyo made a basket while being fouled and added the free throw to extend the lead.
Eighth grader Jordan Zubich closed out the first half by hitting a deep 3-pointer while being fouled.
She made the free throw and the teams went to the locker room with the Rangers leading, 31-12.
“Mountain Iron-Buhl is a good team and we knew they were going to make a run,” Blue Devils coach Spencer Aune said. “But that 18 to zero run hurt.”
Virginia tried to make a run early in the second half.
They pushed the ball inside to center Trygg and picked up a pair of easy buckets.
The Rangers stopped the run when Jacie Kvas hit a pair of free throws and the the next time down court hit lay up.
Mia Ganyo then scored four points of her own to make it a 41-16 Mountain Iron-Buhl lead.
Virginia started to hit some 3-pointers to cut in to the lead.
Rian Aune hit three deep 3-pointers while Kelsey Squires hit a pair.
“I am very proud of these girls,” Aune said. “They didn’t give up out there and played hard until the final horn.”
Trygg led the Blue Devils in scoring, before fouling out, while Aune added 11 points.
“She played a good offensive game,” Negen said, “She hit some big shots.”
“It doesn’t who we play, we have to be ready to come out and play our game,” Negen said. “That run we had in the first half was nice, but the start we had was not the game we want to play.”
VHS 12 37 — 49
MIB 30 33 — 63
VHS: Anna Fink 8, Rian Aune 11, Lexiss Trygg 14, Kaylee Iverson 6, Kelsey Squires 8, Erin Haerer 2; 3-Pointers: Aune 3, Fink 2, Squires 2; Free throws: 14-26; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Trygg;
MIB: Laney Ryan 5, Jacie Kvas 6, Hali Savela 10, Jordan Zubich 4, Miah Gellerstedt 3, Sage Ganyo 11, Mia Ganyo 6, Ava Butler 17; 3-pointers: Sage Ganyo 2, Savela 1, Zubich 1, Gellerstedt 1, Butler 1; Free throws: 11-17; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: None.
