CHERRY — The third-ranked Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team used a lights out defensive performance Thursday to defeat No. 9 Cherry on their home court, 60-42.
The Tigers went up early on the Rangers, but once MI-B grabbed a lead late in the first half, their defense started to shine, allowing them to cruise to the win in the second half.
Cherry’s fast start came on a made three pointer from senior Karlee Grondahl. The Rangers’ Jacie Kvas made 1-2 from the free throw line the next possession down, but the Tigers extended the lead quickly.
Grondahl knocked down a pair of free throws and Katie Peterson scored on the putback to put Cherry up 7-1.
Mia Ganyo scored on the drive for MI-B but Peterson answered with another putback. After a free throw and a Ganyo three-pointer, the score stood at 11-10 in favor of the Tigers.
The teams exchanged threes thanks to Kaelynn Kudis and Miah Gellerstedt and Cherry’s Jessa Schroetter added one more from the free throw line to make it 15-13 Tigers.
Ganyo again stuck to the drive and scored another bucket for the Rangers to knot things up. Cherry’s Danielle Clement regained the lead for the Tigers with a steal and a layup, but another bucket from Gellerstedt locked things up again.
Ava Butler then scored in the paint for MI-B to give the Rangers a lead they wouldn’t surrender for the rest of the contest.
The two teams continued on without a stoppage in play for over 12 minutes. The first timeout came with 5:46 left to play with the Rangers holding a 28-23 lead.
MI-B buckets during that stretch came from Sage Ganyo, Hali Savela, Jordan Zubich and Kvas.
That 12 minute stretch to open the game was a crucial one according to Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta.
“Early in the game, you know both teams are going to have their runs,” Buffetta said. “We knew Cherry was going to come out fast like they did and we kind of wanted to see how our girls would respond and just let things play out. We got a couple of big shots in there and that got us into a nice groove.”
The Rangers outscored Cherry 11-7 to close out the first half following the timeout and went into the break up 39-30 in front of a packed Cherry Gymnasium.
The second half was a low scoring affair as the defensive pressure of the Rangers frazzled the Tigers for the entire closing frame.
Mountain Iron-Buhl’s full-court press as well as improved physicality caused numerous turnovers, something Buffetta said has been missing from his team.
“We’ve been struggling defensively lately,” Buffetta said. “We haven’t been physical enough and playing with enough energy. If we want to beat s like Cherry and Cromwell, we have to pick up our intensity and I think we did that especially well on the defensive end.”
With their offense breaking down possession by possession, the Tigers began making bad passes and taking shots that came too early in the possession according to coach Tim Sauter.
“We were kind of conceding our positioning and not executing our plays the way we should,” Sauter said. “They ramped up their defense a little bit and we just kind of said they could have it.”
The Rangers outscored the Tigers 21-12 in the second half and saw more offensive production Sage Ganyo, who scored nine in the second act to lead MI-B.
When the final whistle blew, the Rangers picked up the 60-42 against a state-ranked opponent.
Mia Ganyo led MI-B with 12, while Sage Ganyo finished with 11.
The win was an important one for Mountain Iron-Buhl, as the Rangers have struggled to come up with important wins this season according to their coach.
“We needed this. We’ve had six close games this year and we’ve only won one of them. We have a lot of talent but you have to figure out how to execute in these close games. Our defense was great but the offense is a still a work in progress. If we keep it up on defense and set the tone like we did, it’s a good night.”
Kaelynn Kudis led the Tigers with nine points. The inability to score in the second half did Cherry in and Sauter says his team has a few things to work on now as they move into a difficult portion of their schedule.
