MESABI DAILY NEWS
DULUTH — The first half of Monday’s Section 7A semifinal game between No. 2 Mountain Iron-Buhl and No. 3 Cherry was a slugfest for both teams.
Playing without a full day to practice after Saturday’s quarterfinal game meant bad plays, wide open looks and easy turnovers for both sides. The second half, however, was a tale of two teams as the Rangers put the mistakes behind them and the Tigers folded under the weight of theirs.
In the end, Mountain Iron-Buhl grabbed the 60-46 win and sent themselves to a 10th straight section championship game, ending Cherry’s season in the process.
Mistakes defined the first half, as both squads kept each other in check in the opening minutes with strong defensive efforts. Cherry junior Jessa Schroetter got the scoring started for the Tigers, scoring a quick four points down low to grab the early lead.
The Rangers kept things interesting, however, as senior Mia Ganyo knocked down a three-pointer to make it close. The Rangers quickly gained the lead with eighth grader Jordan Zubich knocking down her first of four three-pointers on the night to put her team up 6-4.
Schroeder and Cherry teammate Kaelynn Kudis each knocked down one of two from the free throw line to knot things at six before Mountain Iron-Buhl went on their first run of the game.
Six consecutive made free throws from Zubich and Sage Ganyo, followed by a putback from Brooke Niska put MI-B up 14-6. Later, a free throw from Sage Ganyo and five straight points from Zubich – coming from inside and outside the three-point line – gave the Rangeres the 20-7 lead.
During the stretch, the Rangers benefited from their full-court press defense that flustered the Tigers back court, allowing for turnovers to be converted into easy buckets and free throws for the Rangers.
Cherry slowly began chipping away, however, as a drive and score from Karlee Grondahl followed by back-to-back layups from Katie Peterson gave the Tigers the small spark they needed to close out the first half.
After another Zubich three, the Tigers grabbed four more on a Schroetter putback and a Kudis steal and layup to make it 23-17. Zubich hit another pair of free throws but a long two from Cherry’s Lauren Staples and a pair of singletons from Kudis got the Tigers within four, 25-21.
Part of Cherry’s comeback was due to causing some key turnovers that allowed them to convert on the other end. With both teams having their fair share of turnovers, ball security quickly became a major focus for both sides.
The half would end with MI-B holding the lead. Zubich hit one of two free throws late, but Grondahl once again drove through the lane and scored, making it 26-23 in favor of MI-B halfway through.
Zubich paced the Rangers with 18 points at the break, Schroetter led for the Tigers with seven.
“I think both coaches would agree there were too many mistakes in that first half,” said MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta. “Our girls really needed to just calm down and stop committing turnovers and making bad passes.”
For Cherry coach Tim Sauter, the sentiment was much the same, but he appreciated the way his team came back from the early deficit.
“We had a few too many bad possessions in the first half,” Sauter said. “We got ourselves down by as much as 11 but we were able to fight back and when our legs were good and we were able to run our plays, we found a way to keep it close and get it back down to three.”
In the second half, the Tigers quickly grabbed their first lead since the early minutes of the first half with Jillian Sajdak scoring on the drive and Lauren Staples knocking down a jumper to make it 27-26 Tigers. From there, however, the game flipped on its head.
MI-B scored the next nine points in the contest, giving them the 35-27 lead, one they wouldn’t give up. Sage Ganyo started the run with a three pointer. She was followed up by a reverse layup and then a nice-looking floater from Zubich for four more.
The Tigers called a timeout to regroup, but the Rangers kept scoring with Sage Ganyo earning two points on a layup that sent her to the free-throw line. Ganyo missed the singleton, but the damage was done as the Rangers had quickly forgotten their mistakes in the first half.
Cherry was able to get the deficit down to four points thanks to some key buckets from Kudis, Staples and Grondahl, but the Rangers flexed their deep bench, responding to every bucket in kind with one of their own.
A pair of Kudis free throws were answered by a Laney Ryan putback. Staples and Grondahl scoring on the drive were met with back-to-back threes from Hali Savela and Lauren Maki.
Shortly thereafter, Sage Ganyo again sent herself to the free-throw line after converting a layup, this time completing the three-point play to put MI-B up 46-35 with 10 minutes to play.
Schroetter managed to grab a putback for Cherry but the Rangers onslaught continued with five straight points from Ava Butler followed by a drive and score from Sage Ganyo. After one last timeout, Zubich nailed her fourth three-pointer of the night, putting the game out of reach for the Tigers, 56-37.
The Rangers closed out the contest easily after that point, earning the 60-46 win.
“I think when Cherry took that lead in the second half, we finally said that was enough,” said Buffetta. “From that point on, I don’t think we turned the ball over again for the rest of the night. We made a lot of big plays and made some big shots. I give our girls a lot of credit.”
Unable to keep up with MI-B’s pace in the second half, Sauter looked at MI-B’s depth as one main cause for frustration.
“We came out flat in the second and they were just ready to go,” Sauter said. “They were running and hopping right away and after a while, their depth and their shots just kind of wears on you and we couldn’t keep up.”
Zubich led the Rangers with 25 points. Buffetta said the key to the eighth grader’s success was simply playing with the confidence she should already have.
“She showed a lot of confidence out there tonight and she should,” Buffetta said. “She put a lot of time in to get where she is and all of our girls do. That’s what we expect. Our girls are young and maybe they don’t have a ton of experience playing in games like this but really, they’ve all been here before in some capacity.
“When you’re in a varsity game, you’re expected to preform at a varsity caliber. Age is irrelevant. I know they definitely got some experience tonight and as the game went on, they made better and better plays.”
Schroetter paced the Tigers with 11 points. Cherry (22-7) graduates three seniors in Peterson, Grondahl and Kudis. All important to the program, Sauter says the program will definitely miss all of them.
“They’re just great leaders across the board. In school activities and things like Saturday basketball; all the way around, they’re great kids. They’re willing to help their teammates even if they’re battling for the same spot on the floor. I think they finished with something like a .750 win percentage so they have nothing to hang their heads about.”
The win sends MI-B *(23-6) to the 7A championship game where they’ll face top-seeded Cromwell-Wright, a team that beat them by 13 on Feb. 8. Buffetta knows the Rangers will need to be lights out if they want to win their 10th straight section championship in the game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at UMD.
“To beat Cromwell, we’re going to have to be nearly perfect,” Buffetta said. “They’re playing at a different level, but you have to put yourself into this game and give yourselves a chance. In one game, anything can happen. We’re looking forward to Thursday. It’ll be a fun game.”
CHS 23 23 — 46
MIB 26 34 — 60
Cherry: Baily Kowarsch 2, Katie Peterson 4, Lauren Staples 6, Karlee Grondahl 9, Danielle Clement 1, Kacie Zganjar 1, Kaelynn Kudis 7, Jessa Schroetter 11, Jillian Sajdak 4; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 12-20; Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: Peterson, Grondahl.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Laney Ryan 2, Hali Savela 3, Jordan Zubich 25, Brooke Niska 4, Sage Ganyo 15, Mia Ganyo 3, Ava Butler 5, Lauren Maki 3; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 4, S. Ganyo 1, M. Ganyo 1, Butler 1, Maki 1; Free throws: 11-21; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: M. Ganyo.
