INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Rangers had four players in double figures as they cruised past the Broncos, 86-45.
Mountain Iron-Buhl has had that for several games now, said head coach Jeff Buffetta, who knows that will help his team out the rest of the season.
Ava Butler led the Rangers with 17 points, Sage Ganyo dropped in 16 and Mia Ganyo and Jordan Zubich each hit for 14.
Virginia 79,
North Woods 49
At Cook, five Virginia players dropped in 11 points each as the Blue Devils rallied from a 32-29 halftime deficit for a 79-49 road victory.
Anna Fink, Halee Zorman, Lexiss Trygg, Kelsey Squires and Sophie Christofferson all reached double figures in the win.
North Woods was paced by Sasha Strong, who was the game’s top scorer, with 17 points.
The Grizzlies (4-7) play at Mountain Iron-Buhl Thursday, while Virginia (9-3) plays at Crookston Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.