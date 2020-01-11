HIBBING — Things started off well for the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team as they controlled play in Roseau’s end of the ice.
Then the Bluejackets failed to clear a couple of pucks out of their end of the ice and the tables turned.
The Rams would go on to score six first-period goals en route to a 9-1 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm in high school girls hockey action Saturday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
It was an unfortunate turn of events for the Bluejackets after the start they had.
“I thought we started the game well,” Hibbing coach Pete Hyduke said. “I thought we were putting good pressure on to start the period and skating with them.”
That’s when Hockey 101 came into play. The puck must be cleared out of the defensive zone when the opportunities arise, and that’s something Hibbing/Chisholm didn’t do against a good-skating Rams’ club.
“You have to clear that blue line when you have a chance, and you have to get it deep when you have a chance,” Hyduke said. “Three times we had opportunities to clear the blue line before that first goal, and we didn’t.
“It gets tiring because now you’re back in the D-zone. You get tired, and they’re a great-skating team. When they start cycling, the only way you shut them down is you start taking out the hands, and their path of entry. We didn’t do that.”
That led to Roseau’s first goal by Olivia Urness at 5:08 of the period.
“The momentum just kind of jumped to their side,” Hyduke said. “They steamrolled us the rest of that period.”
Anika Stoskopf scored at 6:11, Jordyn Bergstrom at 6:34, Urness at 10:33, Stoskopf at 11:45 and Mariah Huglen at 12:31.
From there, Hyduke told his players to shake off that period and start anew in period No. 2.
“The only thing you can do when you a period that goes like that is throw it out the window,” Hyduke said. “I told the girls that we’re not going to base our season on that one period.
“We were going to focus on winning the next period, and finish the game better than we started it.”
The Rams would get the next goal, however, as Stoskopf tallied on the power play at 3:35 of the second, but Hibbing/Chisholm responded when Julia Gherardi scored on the power play at 14:50.
Emma Zimmerman scored for Roseau at 15:42 to make it 8-1 heading into the third period.
Even so, Hyduke thought things got better in the second period.
“They went out and out-shot them in that period,” Hyduke said. “We got that goal, so did they because they’re a good team. We had to play perfect defense to compete with them.
“The girls responded. They played hard, and even though they had a lead, we kept that period close. The third period was similar. I thought the kids finished the game strong after what was a lackluster ¾ of the first period.”
The Rams took advantage of another power-play opportunity when Stoskopf scored at 7:06 of the third period to make it 9-1.
Prior to this game, the Bluejackets largest deficit in a loss was three goals, so this was an anomaly as far as that goes.
“It was Roseau being Roseau,” Hyduke said. “We’ve played against a lot of good teams this year, and we have skated with the best. Roseau is a tremendous cycling team. They’re always moving. They run a great flow offense.
“I give them credit for finding the net. You have to make some of the saves you need to make. You can’t give up soft goals, so it was a combination of things. You have to have a short memory, and you have to move forward. We have two games this week that we need to focus on.”
Hopefully, the Bluejackets use this game as a stepping stone to the playoffs.
“If you want to get better, then you need to be able to move your feet and play at a tempo we had to go against today,” Hyduke said. “It should have been an eye-opening experience for us, and maybe just at the right time.”
Lily Hess started in goal for Hibbing/Chisholm and stopped 13 shots in one period of play. Addison Hess stopped 20 shots in two periods of work.
Josie Johnson had 18 saves.
RHS 6 2 1 — 9
HC 0 1 0 — 1
First Period — 1. R, Olivia Urness (Rebecca Wensloff, Kate Helgeson ), 5:58; 2. R, Anika Stoskopf (Kayal Santl, Helgeson), 6:11; 3. R, Jordyn Bergstrom (Helgeson, Santl), 6:34; 4. R, Urness (Wensloff, Helgeson), 10:33; 5. R, Stoskopf (Santl), 11:45; 6. R, Mariah Huglen (Urness), 12:36.
Second Period — 7. R, Helgeson (Stoskopf, Santl), pp, 3:35; 8. HC, Julia Gherardi (McKenna Folstad), pp, 14:50; 9. Emma Zimmerman (Tianna Espe, Amy Wensloff), 15:42.
Third Period — 10. R, Stoskopf (Helgeson), pp, 7:06.
Goalie Saves — Roseau, Josie Johnson 5-10-3—18; Hibbing/Chisholm, Lily Hess 13-x-x—13; Addison Hess x-8-12—20.
Penalties — Roseau 4-8; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6.
