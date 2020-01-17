PROCTOR — the Rails put three players in double figures and limited the Mesabi East offense Friday en route to a 56-41 home win over the visiting Giants.
Ava Hill’s 10 points accounted for the only Giant to hit double figures.
Proctor, meanwhile, got 14 from Sam Parendo, 16 from Liz Frase and 18 points from Sam Pogatchnik, who became the Rails all-time leading scorer (male or female).
