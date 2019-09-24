EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert volleyball team ran in to a red-hot Greenway team on Tuesday night.
The Raiders used their jump serve and a big night of kills at the net on their way to a 3-0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-16) win over the Golden Bears.
“Overall I like how we played tonight,” Greenway coach Rhaya Tomberlin-Anderson said. “I like the way we served the ball and defensively we did a lot of good things.”
The Raiders grabbed an early 4-2 lead on the strength of junior Claire Vekich in the front row.
With setter Lexi Hammer setting her up, Vekich pounded down the ball.
The teams traded points until the Golden Bears tied the game at 7-7 when Payton Dosan unleashed a kill of her own to knot up the game.
Greenway got the serve back and Kaisa Reed used her jump serve to get six straight points to give the Raiders a 14-7 lead.
“We struggled with that jump serve in that first game,” Golden Bears coach Beth Bittmann said. “That got us in a hole in that first game but we didn’t give up out there.”
The Raiders extended their lead in the game and a kill from Vekich and a kill from Abby Gustason ended the game at 25-10.
Game 2 was a lot like Game 1 with Vekich taking charge at the net and Hammer setting her up.
As close as the Golden Bears would get in the game was trailing 3-2 before the Raiders raced out to a 8-3 lead.
The Golden Bears stopped the run when Dosan had a kill.
“Payton (Dosan) really had a good night tonight,” Bittmann said. “When she was in the front row we could count on her to get something done.”
The Raiders got the serve back and used Vekich at the net and Hammer on the service line to grab a 21-9 lead.
Dosan stopped that scoring streak with another kill but a pair of Greenway points and then a Bri Miller kill ended the game at 25-11.
“That was another game where we did some very good things,” Tomberlin-Anderson said. “We played the game very well defensively.”
Game 3 saw the Raiders race out to a 16-5 lead on the jump serves from Mikhara Anderson and the net play of Kaisa Reed.
The Golden Bears were not just going to roll over and give up.
A block at the net cut the Greenway lead to 16-6, a Emma Westby tip made it 16-7, and a Westby kill cut the Greenway lead to 16-8.
“They weren’t giving up out there,” Bittmann said. “They were doing everything they could out there to keep playing.”
The Golden Bears run made Tomberlin-Anderson nervous.
“Eveleth-Gilbert did a couple of different things in that third game that really changed the game,” Tomberlin-Anderson said. “They kept getting better and I just wanted us to close them out.”
A Dosan kill made it a 21-11 lead but the Golden Bears just couldn’t get any closer than the nine point Greenway win.
Vekich ended the contest with 15 kills, 3 ace serves, and 3 blocks, while Hammer had 23 set assists.
Hallie Shevich chipped in 10 digs for the Raiders, who will face Duluth East on Thursday.
Dosan led the Golden Bears in kills while Maggie Landwer led the way in sets. Official stats were not available.
Eveleth-Gilbert will travel to Virginia on Thursday, where they will face off in the yearly Dig Pink Volley for the Cure match for breast cancer awareness.
“That is always a big night for both teams,” Bittmann said. “I hope everybody comes out and watches us play Virginia on Thursday.”
Girls Soccer
Esko 14
Mesabi East 0
BIWABIK — The Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team struggled defensively Tuesday as visiting Esko came away with a 14-0 win over the Giants.
Assistant coach Jim Bennett said the Mesabi East offense couldn’t get much going either. The girls got the ball up to Esko’s half a few times, he said, but couldn’t put together any shots on goal.
Sophomore goalkeeper Kaitlyn Larsen was in net again and stopped 10 of 24 Eskomo shots.
Bennett said the coaching staff tried to get the kids to spread out more, which is an issue for them to work on. “Hopefully, we can try and get some adjustments before the next game.’’
Mesabi East (1-4) hosts Two Harbors at 4 p.m. Thursday in Biwabik.
