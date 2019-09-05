Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — It was a good early-season test for both teams, and Greenway and Hibbing passed the exam with flying colors.
For the Raiders, they needed to be challenged, and the Bluejackets provided that for Greenway.
For the Bluejackets, they needed to see improvement at the net, and that’s exactly what Hibbing coach Sarah McGough got.
In the end, the Raiders came out with a 3-0, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 high school volleyball victory over the Bluejackets at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium Thursday.
Raiders coach Rhaya Tomberlin-Anderson liked the way Hibbing pushed her team to the limit.
“They had great defense,” Tomberlin-Anderson said. “I was impressed with their defense. We were giving them a lot of kills, and they were digging them up. That was good.
“Our hitters haven’t had that yet, so there were some good vollies. I thought it was an exciting game to watch for the fans.”
It was a loss, but the Bluejackets played much better than they did in losses to Mesabi East and Proctor.
“In this game, I can’t even look at it as a loss,” McGough said. “The girls played night-and-day difference than in any other game. They stepped up to the plate. They’re starting to swing at the ball. We’re starting to get blocks.
“I can’t be disappointed in them whatsoever.”
Hibbing was more aggressive at the net, but there’s still room for improvement in that area.
“There will definitely be more of that coming through,” McGough said. “Our middles weren’t quite clicking yet. We had Bethany (Carlson) setting, so they need to build that trust.
“That will happen. It takes time.”
The Bluejackets fell behind right away in game one, but they rallied to keep it close.
“We started off fast and strong,” Tomberlin-Anderson said. “As far as anything out of system, we were still attacking and not giving free balls. We served aggressively.”
That serve got a little less dependable in the next two games.
“We started missing serves, but it was pressure situations,” Tomberlin-Anderson said. “You have to get those serves in.”
Game two was the only game that got away for the Bluejackets.
“We got a little lazy in moving our feet,” McGough said. “We were reading balls, but we we weren’t making adjustments to it. They had about three ace serves where we didn’t make that adjustment to move to that spot on the court.”
Hibbing hung tight in game three, but the Raiders’ experience pulled that match out.
“It was a great match,” Tomberlin-Anderson said. “They had a great block, too. Our hitters had to adjust. If they weren’t attacking, they had to find a way to get some one-on-one with a fake.
“We have a new setter. She’s young, but she’s learning to run the system. She’s going to be good.
Hibbing has to learn how to put teams away when they have the opportunity to do it.
“Serving is one of those things,” McGough said. “It was better tonight, but we still need to serve tough and produce some more aces.”
Claire Vekich led Greenway with 19 kills, eight digs and four blocks; Mikhara Anderson had 13 kills, 13 digs and two aces; Lexi Hammer had 37 assists and three aces; and Hallie Shevich finished with two aces and 13 digs.
Hibbing was led by Aysia Skalsky with 11 digs and two assists; Bella Scaia with 17 digs; Justyne Orazem had 16 digs; and Carlson had 16 assists.
N-K 3
Deer River 0
DEER RIVER — The Spartans went on the road and beat the Warriors in three, 25-16, 25-13, 25-20 Thursday.
No other information was available on the game.
Ely 3
Cherry 0
CHERRY — The Timberwolves pulled off the sweep of the Tigers, winning 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 Thursday on the road.
Brielle Kallberg had eight kills and eight blocks; McKenna Coughling had 10 kills; and McCartney Kaercher had 20 assists for Ely.
Cherry was led by Lauren Staples with 26 assists; Kaelynn Kudis with 12 kills and six blocks; and Katie Peterson with five kills, seven digs and three aces.
“We played well and blocked decent tonight, but we struggled with serve receive,” Cherry coach LeAnn Adkisson said. “We couldn’t get our offense going like we needed to against a good team.”
